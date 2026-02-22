Desperate for more Viltrumites in Invincible season 4? Creator Robert Kirkman says you'll be "very happy" with the new batch of episodes

"More than any prior season, this is the Viltrumites"

Invincible fans prepare - season 4 of the hit animated streaming series is digging into the Viltrumite Empire more than ever before. As Invincible fans know, the Viltrumites are a race of alien conquerors who sent Omni-Man to Earth, where he fathered Mark Grayson/Invincible.

"More than any prior season, this is the Viltrumites," Invincible creator Robert Kirkman tells SFX Magazine. "That doesn't just mean that the Viltrumites are showing up and doing cool or devastating stuff. It's learning more about the Viltrumites than we ever really knew, to a certain extent, from reading the comics. Simon [Racioppa] did a lot of excellent work figuring out little intricacies of their civilization, which was great because there's been a portion of the audience every season that's like, 'When are we getting more Viltrumites?' I think those people are going to be very happy with this season."

