Desperate for more Viltrumites in Invincible season 4? Creator Robert Kirkman says you'll be "very happy" with the new batch of episodes

Invincible fans prepare - season 4 of the hit animated streaming series is digging into the Viltrumite Empire more than ever before. As Invincible fans know, the Viltrumites are a race of alien conquerors who sent Omni-Man to Earth, where he fathered Mark Grayson/Invincible.

"More than any prior season, this is the Viltrumites," Invincible creator Robert Kirkman tells SFX Magazine. "That doesn't just mean that the Viltrumites are showing up and doing cool or devastating stuff. It's learning more about the Viltrumites than we ever really knew, to a certain extent, from reading the comics. Simon [Racioppa] did a lot of excellent work figuring out little intricacies of their civilization, which was great because there's been a portion of the audience every season that's like, 'When are we getting more Viltrumites?' I think those people are going to be very happy with this season."

One of the most menacing and ominous of the Viltrumites will take center stage as one of the main villains of Invincible season 4, as Thragg, the Grand Regent of the Viltrumite Empire (voiced by Lee Pace) becomes part of the show.

"Thragg has a plan," explains co-showrunner Simon Racioppa. "He has an idea, and he has a reason he thinks the way he does. We're going to get into why that is the case, and why Viltrumites have this desire, and why they are the boogeyman of the universe."

The Viltrumite Empire has been a consistent presence in Invincible due to Omni-Man's history as one of their invaders and as arch-enemy to his own son. However, as seen in the trailer for Invincible season 4, that relationship will soon be complicated by Omni-Man's apparent betrayal of the Viltrumites, leading him into a team-up with Invincible.

Invincible season 4 premieres March 18 on Prime Video. While we wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming superhero movies that are currently in the works.