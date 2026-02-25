Spider-Noir's new teaser gives us best look yet at Electro and Nic Cage's webslinger beating up gangsters

Spider-Noir is slowly crawling up our most-wanted list, with the latest teaser for Nicolas Cage's shadowy take on the webcrawler only adding to our excitement.

The promo, which you can see below, aired on US television and features a handful of new shots that weren't present in the initial Spider-Noir trailer.

Coming to Prime Video on May 27.

For starters, we have a different scene with Cage's Ben Reilly and Cat Hardy (Li Jun Li). When she inquires about his facial bruising, Reilly replies that he "walked into a door."

The real culprit? The collection of heavies and hoodlums strolling around 1930s New York, including our best look yet at Electro (including Cage being hit with an electrified crowbar), as well as second takes on Jack Huston's Sandman and Brendan Gleeson's Silvermane.

Perhaps the most heartening takeaway from the new Spider-Noir footage is just how dynamic the hero looks in action. Reilly maintains plenty of Cage's OTT mannerisms, but with more than enough moxie to take down the formidable rogues' gallery standing in his way.

Cage has previously said his performance will be "70 percent [Humphrey] Bogart, and 30 percent Bugs Bunny."

On the decision for Cage – who portrayed a Spider-Man Noir variant in Into the Spider-Verse – to play Ben Reilly instead of Peter Parker in the upcoming Prime Video series, Oren Uziel revealed to Esquire, "Peter Parker feels very synonymous with a high school kid. Boyish. On his way up. Ben Reilly has already gone through the entire arc and has seen it all."

Spider-Noir, released in both color and black-and-white, swings onto Prime Video on May 27, with MGM Plus subscribers being able to watch it early on May 25.

