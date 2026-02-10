Nicolas Cage says his performance in live-action Spider-Verse spin-off Spider-Noir is "70 percent Bogart, and 30 percent Bugs Bunny"

Here's a new look at Nicolas Cage in the live action Spider-Noir show

Spider-Noir perching in a church
(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

A fresh look at Nicolas Cage as Ben Reilly/Spider-Man in Spider-Noir has arrived, showing off a pulpy take on the Spidey variant, who first appeared in 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, also voiced by Cage. And according to the man himself, he's bringing his usual eccentricity and intensity to the role, channeling both classic film noir vibes and even some cartoonish antics.

"For me, this character was 70 percent Bogart, and 30 percent Bugs Bunny," Cage tells Esquire. "I was basically Mel Blanc doing Bogart, with that sarcastic sense of humor. But it's a hundred percent me."

Spider-Noir standing on the edge of a rooftop
(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Spider-Noir premieres some time this year, though Amazon MGM hasn't given a specific release date just yet. We do know it will arrive first on the MGM+ app before hitting Prime Video just a day later.

