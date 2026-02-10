Nicolas Cage says his performance in live-action Spider-Verse spin-off Spider-Noir is "70 percent Bogart, and 30 percent Bugs Bunny"
Here's a new look at Nicolas Cage in the live action Spider-Noir show
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
A fresh look at Nicolas Cage as Ben Reilly/Spider-Man in Spider-Noir has arrived, showing off a pulpy take on the Spidey variant, who first appeared in 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, also voiced by Cage. And according to the man himself, he's bringing his usual eccentricity and intensity to the role, channeling both classic film noir vibes and even some cartoonish antics.
"For me, this character was 70 percent Bogart, and 30 percent Bugs Bunny," Cage tells Esquire. "I was basically Mel Blanc doing Bogart, with that sarcastic sense of humor. But it's a hundred percent me."
"You'll see some other influences start to emerge as well. I did look at Cagney, and I looked at Edward G. Robinson," Cage continues. But when you watch Bogart and you watch everybody around him, he almost seems like a cartoon character. The same thing happens here. But it's brilliant and you can't take your eyes off the guy. It's what makes him so compelling and charismatic. He just didn't sound like anybody else. It almost seemed larger than life."
I'll be real, 70 percent Bogart, 30 percent Bugs Bunny, and 100 percent Nicolas Cage is a formula that is absolutely selling me on Spider-Noir, if only for the spectacle of how Cage brings Ben Reilly to life. I'm getting serious Darkman vibes, and that's high praise.
The series will also stream in black and white and in color, so you pick which way you watch it, or even mix and match. Personally, I think I'll be streaming the black and white version - it's a film noir after all. You can see examples of both versions in the image gallery below:
Spider-Noir premieres some time this year, though Amazon MGM hasn't given a specific release date just yet. We do know it will arrive first on the MGM+ app before hitting Prime Video just a day later.
For more, check out our list of the best Spider-Man movies, and stay up to date on all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows that are currently in the works.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.