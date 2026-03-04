Adam Driver accidentally "invented this thing that changed animation forever" while playing Kylo Ren: the Adam Driver bar

Adam Driver gave so much of himself playing Star Wars' villain Kylo Ren that he needed a little... support while doing additional voice work for the character – and, well, accidentally "changed animation forever" as a result.

Dave Franco spilled the beans while promoting new Pixar movie Hoppers on The One Show, where he explained: "So, when I first went into the recording booth, I remember stepping in and there was this metal bar in front of me. I was like, 'Guys, what's the bar all about?' And they were like, 'If you wanna lean on it, you can'. And I was like, 'I don't think I'm going to lean on the bar.' Cut to the end of the session, I am gripping that bar with all my might. I'm dripping sweat."

Later, Franco added that the bar is actually dubbed 'the Adam Driver bar' by people in the industry, to which his fellow guest Wyatt Russell exclaimed, "I've heard of this! I was gonna say something and I didn't say anything."



"Yeah, so I guess when he was playing Kylo Ren, there was some voice stuff that he did in the studio and I guess he just needed something to hold on to," Franco replied. "And he invented this thing that changed animation forever!"

"Adam Driver's a genius. It really works," Russell laughed.

Given Kylo Ren's intensity and darkness, we're not super surprised that Driver needed something to ground himself during his ADR stints. We're... more surprised Franco would need it, though, given that he plays Titus, a monarch butterfly – albeit a villainous one – in Hoppers.

Also starring the voice talents of Piper Curda, Bobby Moynihan, Jon Hamm, and Meryl Streep, the film, which releases on March 6, follows Mabel, a teenage animal lover who uses technology to transfer her consciousness into a robotic beaver. Now able to understand a nearby glade's wildlife, Mabel must find a way to stop the local mayor from destroying their beloved habitat.

