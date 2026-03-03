When is Zootopia 2 on streaming? Disney Plus release date revealed

Zootopia 2 was one of last year's biggest movies at the box office – and has even been named as the biggest Hollywood animated movie ever.

The animated sequel reunited us with animal cops Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) in the city of Zootropolis. A crime has been committed and suspicion falls firmly on a viper named Gary De'Snake (Ke Huy Quan). As Judy and Nick investigate, however, they realize that not everything is as it appears to be...

As well as being a world-conquering success, the film generated great word-of-mouth buzz. But perhaps you didn't see it at the theater and have been waiting to watch it from the comfort of your own home? If so, we've got some good news for you: the Zootopia 2 streaming date has just been released – and it's coming very soon! Read on to find out exactly when and where you can see the new film.

It's worth noting that Zootopia 2 is already available to rent and buy digitally, if you can't wait a few more days to see the film and are happy to splash the cash.

If you're on this page, however, the chances are, you're looking for the film's streaming info. The first thing to note on that front is that it's a Disney film, so it will naturally be streaming on Disney Plus. We can now also confirm exactly when: next week! Yes, Zootopia 2 will be making its streaming debut on Disney Plus on Wednesday, March 11.

