When is Five Nights at Freddy's 2 on streaming? Speculation on the horror sequel's release date

When is Five Nights at Freddy's 2 on streaming? It's a question that's on many lips today as the horror sequel enters theaters. The new film is set a year after the original, and the events of the first movie have grown into a dark local legend, even inspiring a local festival dedicated to all things Freddy. That, of course, only leads to more chaos and carnage.

The Five Nights at Freddy's franchise is based on the hit video game series of the same name. The first film was a massive success for Blumhouse, despite some middling (and some outright hostile) reviews. It took a huge $297 million at the box office, despite a comparatively small budget of $20 million.

But what about that streaming date? Well, the truth is, we don't know it yet. However, we can look to past Blumhouse release patterns and make an educated guess. So read on for some speculation on the new film's streaming release date.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

For the time being, if you want to see Five Nights at Freddy's 2, then you need to get out and see it in the cinema.

After that, it will be made available to rent and buy digitally. Blumhouse are usually pretty quick to do this. Most of this year's releases: Wolf Man, M3GAN 2.0, and The Black Phone 2 were made available just 18 days after their theatrical release dates. With that in mind Five Nights at Freddy's 2 should be available to rent and buy on December 23.

But it's the streaming date you're here for. Well, we know where it will end up: it's a Universal film, so will make its streaming debut on Peacock. Looking to recent Blumhouse horror releases also suggests a pretty clear release date.

Wolf Man started streaming on April 18, 91 days after its theatrical release, and M3GAN 2.0 started streaming 92 days after it was in cinemas. We don't have a firm date for The Black Phone 2 yet. Still, bearing that rough time frame and that Friday release pattern in mind, we predict that Five Nights at Freddy's 2 will be streaming on Peacock on March 6, 2026, some 91 days after its theatrical release.

For more, check out our Five Nights at Freddy's 2 review and then dive into our Five Nights at Freddy's 2 ending explained.