When is Scream 7 on streaming? Speculation on the new slasher flick's Paramount Plus release date
Here's when you'll be able to watch Ghostface's return at home
The Ghostface killer makes their bloodthirsty returns later this week, which has raised the question, when is Scream 7 on streaming?
With the latest instalment in the post-modern slasher saga landing in theaters on February 27, fans are looking forward to being reunited with Neve Campbell as the franchise's original hero, Sidney Prescott, who has started a new life in the town of Pine Grove, Indiana. But when a brand new Ghostface targets her daughter, Tatum (Isabel May), Sidney comes out of retirement as a serial killer hunter. Also back with a score to settle is reporter Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox), who has become adept at Ghostface fighting over the last few movies.
With Scream 7 only just entering cinemas, it'll be a little while before we get to see the film on streaming, and no official date has been announced just yet. Still, by looking at past trends, we can make some pretty solid speculation about when we'll be able to watch the new film from the comfort of our sofa. Read on if you want to find out more...
Scream 7 streaming release date speculation
In terms of streaming, we know that Scream 7 will eventually join the rest of the franchise on Paramount Plus.
Paramount tends to put its new release films on streaming some 45–60 days after their theatrical release. Looking back at the previous film in the series for guidance, Scream 6 arrived on streaming before it was made available to rent and buy via PVOD (it's usually the other way around), landing some 46 days after its release date.
If the new film follows that same model exactly, then we speculate we might be able to stream Scream 7 on April 14, 2026, or thereabouts, with PVOD options to follow just over a fortnight later on April 30.
Either way, April seems to be the month that Ghostface will be hacking and slashing their way onto Paramount Plus.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
For more, check out all the upcoming horror movies and new horror games arriving in 2025 and beyond, and our list of the best Paramount Plus movies.
Will Salmon is the Streaming Editor for GamesRadar+. He has been writing about film, TV, comics, and music for more than 15 years, which is quite a long time if you stop and think about it. At Future he launched the scary movie magazine Horrorville, relaunched Comic Heroes, and has written for every issue of SFX magazine for well over a decade. His music writing has appeared in The Quietus, MOJO, Electronic Sound, Clash, and loads of other places too.
