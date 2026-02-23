When is Scream 7 on streaming? Speculation on the new slasher flick's Paramount Plus release date

Here's when you'll be able to watch Ghostface's return at home

Ghostface holding a knife in Scream 7
The Ghostface killer makes their bloodthirsty returns later this week, which has raised the question, when is Scream 7 on streaming?

With the latest instalment in the post-modern slasher saga landing in theaters on February 27, fans are looking forward to being reunited with Neve Campbell as the franchise's original hero, Sidney Prescott, who has started a new life in the town of Pine Grove, Indiana. But when a brand new Ghostface targets her daughter, Tatum (Isabel May), Sidney comes out of retirement as a serial killer hunter. Also back with a score to settle is reporter Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox), who has become adept at Ghostface fighting over the last few movies.

Scream 7 streaming release date speculation

Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott in Scream 7

In terms of streaming, we know that Scream 7 will eventually join the rest of the franchise on Paramount Plus.

Paramount tends to put its new release films on streaming some 45–60 days after their theatrical release. Looking back at the previous film in the series for guidance, Scream 6 arrived on streaming before it was made available to rent and buy via PVOD (it's usually the other way around), landing some 46 days after its release date.

If the new film follows that same model exactly, then we speculate we might be able to stream Scream 7 on April 14, 2026, or thereabouts, with PVOD options to follow just over a fortnight later on April 30.

Either way, April seems to be the month that Ghostface will be hacking and slashing their way onto Paramount Plus.

