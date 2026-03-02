Scary Movie 6 trailer takes a stab at modern horror – and none of your favorites are safe

Scary Movie | Official Trailer (2026 Movie) - Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Anna Faris, Regina Hall - YouTube Watch On

Scary Movie is back and ready to slash its way through the blood-soaked horror hits that have stacked up since the comedy franchise last hit our screens.

The first Scary Movie 6 trailer, which you can see above, pulls no punches. From the opening M3GAN-Ghostface reveal to spoofs of The Substance, Weapons, and Sinners, it appears the Wayan brothers Marlon, Shawn, and Keenan Ivory – on scripting duties for the first time since Scary Movie 2 – firmly have modern horror in their sights.

Of course, franchise favorites Brenda (Regina Hall) and Cindy (Anna Farris) also return, with the latter rebranding as a Republican who gets very choosy about who she hugs.

There are plenty of gross-out moments cut from the same puerile cloth as previous Scary Movies, too. Perhaps that's to be expected for a movie that comes with the tagline that promises "every line will be crossed."

That includes a send-up of Terrifier's mall Santa massacre, complete with mutilated genitalia and a moment, frankly, I'm surprised made it into the final cut.

While there may be parodies aplenty in the Scary Movie 6 trailer, co-writer Marlon Wayans says the focus remains on the "core cast of characters" that have been around since the first iteration, including Ray and Shorty, though a "new generation" will also make themselves known.

Speaking to GamesRadar+ about the onrush of jokes at other properties' expense in the trailer, Wayans bristled at the suggestion: "Our brand of humor is never that. If you look at Scary Movie, Scary Movie 2, it wasn't, 'hey, let's just throw everything in there'. We threw in everything that was organic to the characters."

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scary Movie 6 hits cinemas on June 12, 2026. For more, check out the upcoming horror movies and movie release dates you still have to look forward to this year.