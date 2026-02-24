Scary Movie 6 has modern horror in its sights, with Sinners, Weapons, and A Quiet Place being spoofed
With a trailer due this week, we now know a few of the films that Scary Movie 6 will spoof
Scary Movie 6 won't be relying on the classics when it slashes its way through various spoofs in the horror-comedy's belated return.
Instead, according to Dread Central, there will be plenty of standouts from the recent horror renaissance in its sights, including Best Picture nominee Sinners, Zach Cregger's Weapons, and A Quiet Place.
The first Scary Movie, released in 2000, made its name with a whipsmart parody of Scream, while sending up various horror tropes and stereotypes.
Multiple sequels followed, with the pop culture satire becoming increasingly heightened and far-reaching. It also helped usher in a cottage industry of genre takedowns, including Epic Movie and Superhero Movie. The most recent Scary Movie, released in 2013, grossed under $80 million at the box office.
"We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the new Scary Movie and work with each other again. This is a franchise we created more than 20 years ago. We remember people laughing in the aisles and hope to see that happen again," Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, and Keenen Ivory Wayans said in a joint statement (via Deadline) upon the movie's announcement.
Marlon Wayans had previously namechecked several horror franchises (including, briefly, Sinners) when asked about what territory Scary Movie 6 might creep into during an interview with ComicBook.
"I Know What You Did Last Summer may have something in there. I think the Scream franchise is always a great one," Wayans said. "I think Heretic was a wonderful film. Longlegs. Get Out. Nope. There are just so many great horror films to pull from that we plan on having a field day."
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
OG Scary Movie stars Anna Farris and Regina Hall will also return to the franchise for the first time since Scary Movie 4. A trailer is expected imminently.
Scary Movie 6 hits cinemas on June 16, 2026.
For more, check out the upcoming horror movies and movie release dates we still have to look forward to this year.
