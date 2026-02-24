Scary Movie 6 has modern horror in its sights, with Sinners, Weapons, and A Quiet Place being spoofed

With a trailer due this week, we now know a few of the films that Scary Movie 6 will spoof

Scary Movie
Scary Movie 6 won't be relying on the classics when it slashes its way through various spoofs in the horror-comedy's belated return.

Instead, according to Dread Central, there will be plenty of standouts from the recent horror renaissance in its sights, including Best Picture nominee Sinners, Zach Cregger's Weapons, and A Quiet Place.

"We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the new Scary Movie and work with each other again. This is a franchise we created more than 20 years ago. We remember people laughing in the aisles and hope to see that happen again," Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, and Keenen Ivory Wayans said in a joint statement (via Deadline) upon the movie's announcement.

