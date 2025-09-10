Wazzup? Marlon Wayans reveals the "great horror films" that could be spoofed in Scary Movie 6: "We plan on having a field day"
Scary Movie has Sinners and Weapons in its sights
Marlon Wayans has reeled off a list of horror movies that could be parodied in the upcoming Scary Movie 6.
"I mean, you know, I’m just a fan of the whole genre, man," Wayans, who co-starred and wrote and starred in the first two Scary Movie films, told ComicBook.com.
"I Know What You Did Last Summer may have something in there. I think the Scream franchise is always a great one. I think Heretic was a wonderful film. Longlegs. Get Out. Nope. There are just so many great horror films to pull from that we plan on having a field day. Sinners."
Scary Movie burst onto the scene back in 2000 with a pitch-perfect parody of Scream. Several sequels – and spooky skewerings of contemporary and classic horrors – followed, though the franchise lay dormant for over a decade before being revived for Scary Movie 6.
Arguably, there's never been a better time to bring Scary Movie kicking and screaming back to cinemas. The horror genre continues to be successful, with the likes of Weapons and The Conjuring: Last Rites raking in serious box office cash. Ryan Coogler's Sinners, too, captured hearts, minds, and necks in its critically acclaimed run.
Scary Movie 6 will see franchise stars Regina Harris and Anna Faris return alongside Marlon and Shawn Wayans. As for which movies they will be parodying? It sure sounds like it's going to be open season on horror tropes new and old alike.
