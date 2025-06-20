The 10 best shark movies to bite into this summer

Shark movies are ten-a-penny these days, but there are few fishy flicks that truly do the monster of the ocean justice. With that in mind, it can be difficult to find a hard-hitting shark movie in a sea of sillier finny films. But that’s where we come in, with our ranking of the best shark movies to bite into this summer. And what better time to dive into this list than on the 50th anniversary of one of the best shark movies ever, Jaws.

Below, we have ranked the 10 best shark movies, from pics inspired by real-life shark attack stories such as Open Water, to movies that use real footage of sharks in all their glory, like The Reef and this year's brand new entry, Dangerous Animals. But be warned, if you’re looking for more satirical sharky tales, head on over to our 11 big dumb shark movies list, as the ranking below is as serious as a shark attack.

So what are you waiting for? Slip into your wetsuit and take the plunge into our ranking of the best shark movies that celebrate one of the most misunderstood creatures of our time, and transcend horror, thriller, and even animation genres. Just don’t kick your feet too much!

10: Jaws 3-D

(Image credit: Universal Pictures All-Access)

Year: 1983

Director: Joe Alves

Although this is one of the weaker entries in the Jaws franchise, Jaws 3-D makes it onto this list just for that memorable glass-breaking scene alone, and the impact it has had on pop culture. I mean, who can forget that cardboard-looking shark floating through the ocean? Dodgy special effects aside, the third Jaws entry is still a decent shark movie. Directed by Jaws’ production designer Joe Alves, Jaws 3-D follows a group of marine biologists attempting to capture a young great white shark, but they run into trouble when its angry mother comes looking for revenge. The movie differs from its predecessors in the fact that it steers away from the classic shark attack in the middle of the ocean scenario, and was perhaps ahead of its time in highlighting how theme parks such as SeaWorld may not be such a good idea.

Jaws 3-D is available to stream on Peacock in the US and on ITVX in the UK. For more movies about ferocious beasts, see our list of the best monster movies.

9. 47 Meters Down

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Year: 2017

Director: Johannes Roberts

If you needed another reason not to go cage diving with sharks, this is it. Starring The Vampire Diaries' Claire Holt and Disney’s Rapunzel herself, Mandy Moore, 47 Meters Down follows two sisters whose vacation to Mexico turns into a trip from hell as they get stuck in a cage at the bottom of shark-infested waters. Not only does 47 Meters Down include some blood-pumping chase scenes and make you feel seriously claustrophobic, but the survival horror film also explores a highly relatable, strained sister dynamic between the two lead characters.

47 Meters Down is available to stream on Prime Video in the US and on Now in the UK. For more, see our list of the best thriller movies.

8. The Shallows

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Year: 2016

Director: Jaume Collet-Serra

Next up is The Shallows, as it wouldn’t be right not to include this high-concept, one-woman (and a seagull) thriller on our best shark movies list. Starring A Simple Favor star Blake Lively, The Shallows follows a surfer who decides to escape her problems, and the recent death of her mother by heading to a secluded beach. But her surf sesh is cut short when she is suddenly attacked by a great white shark, leaving her stranded on a piece of reef far away from the shore. Differing from other shark attack movies such as Soul Surfer, this tense game of cat and mouse looks at how shark attack victims react to a brush with death in the moment, and what they will do to survive.

The Shallows is available to stream on Starz in the US and on Netflix in the UK. For more movies led by girls as tough as the coral reef, check out our list of the 100 greatest female characters in movies.

7. The Reef

(Image credit: RLJE Films)

Year: 2010

Director: Andrew Traucki

So, we’ve looked at how sharks can attack in the water, in a cage, on a surfboard, but are we at least safe on a boat? No, it looks like we’re not, as the main characters in The Reef learned this the hard way. While sailing to Indonesia, a group of friends capsize, leaving them stranded in the ocean. Matters only get worse when they attempt to swim to land, attracting the attention of a huge great white shark. The Reef is one of the few true horror movies on this list and will have you hiding behind your blanket. What makes this 2010 flick even scarier is that it's inspired by the true story of Ray Boundy, who survived a shark attack when his boat capsized. Sadly, his friends were not so fortunate.

The Reef is available to stream on Philo in the US and on Shudder in the UK. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies.

6. Playing with Sharks

(Image credit: National Geographic (photo credit: Ron & Valerie Taylor))

Year: 2021

Director: Sally Aitken

But sharks aren’t all bad, and in real life, shark attacks are actually quite rare. It is no secret that sharks are one of the most misunderstood creatures on the planet, and that’s exactly what National Geographic’s award-winning documentary Playing With Sharks sets out to prove. Playing with Sharks celebrates underwater filmmaking pioneer and shark researcher Valerie Taylor, whose life's work has become the basis for much of what we know about sharks today. The documentary uses underwater archival footage, interviews, and input from Valerie herself to bring the ocean explorer’s work to the screen.

Playing With Sharks is available to stream on Disney Plus. For more, check out our list of the best movies on Disney Plus.

5. Deep Blue Sea

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Year: 1999

Director: Renny Harlin

When you think of classic shark movies, you first think of Jaws. But a close second is Renny Harlin’s action-packed Deep Blue Sea. The 1999 film reintroduced the fear of the oceanic unknown to a whole new generation, without ever taking itself too seriously. The movie is set in a murky underwater facility where a team of scientists set out to conduct research on mako sharks to help fight Alzheimer's disease. But the experiment is cut short when multiple genetically engineered sharks revolt, setting their sights on the scientists themselves. Deep Blue Sea provided some of the most memorable shark scenes in movie history, such as Stellan Skarsgård’s hand being bitten off and Samuel L Jackson’s becoming a tasty afternoon snack for a great white.

Deep Blue Sea is available to stream on Netflix in the UK. For more, read our Deep Blue Sea review.

4. Open Water

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Year: 2003

Director: Chris Kentis

Now, we hope you weren’t planning on sleeping too soundly tonight, as we regret to inform you that No. 4 on our list is also based on a true story. Released in 2003, Open Water follows a couple who get left behind on a scuba diving trip. With no boat, no way home, and energy running out, the duo’s fight for survival is made harder when they realize they are treading shark-infested waters. The film is loosely based on Tom and Eileen Lonergan’s real-life nightmare on the Great Barrier Reef in 1998. Open water also used real sharks, specifically Caribbean reef sharks, to achieve a greater sense of realism.

Open water is available to stream on FuboTV in the US. For more, read our Open Water review.

3. Jaws 2

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Year: 1978

Director: Jeannot Szwarc

It’s no surprise that yet another Jaws movie has made it onto this list, but we’re not covering the big kahuna yet. First comes the 1978 sequel, aptly named Jaws 2, which attempted to replicate the success of the first movie by returning to Amity Island years after the first set of horrific shark attacks. Although Jaws 2 doesn't quite live up to its predecessor (but let's be real, what does?), the sequel continues Police Chief Martin Brody and his family’s story. We just cannot believe that the locals of Amity didn’t believe Brody when he reported the shark attacks again. Short memory, much?

Jaws 2 is available to stream on Peacock in the US and on ITVX in the UK.

2. Dangerous Animals

(Image credit: Vertigo Releasing)

Year: 2025

Director: Sean Byrne

The newest movie on this list is so fresh, it’s still out in cinemas! But believe us when we tell you that it’s worth hitting pause on your summer vacation to go and see Dangerous Animals in theaters, as this is a shark horror movie like no other. Directed by The Devil’s Candy’s Sean Byrne, Dangerous Animals flips the shark horror genre on its head by swapping the typical gilled villain for a man. The movie follows nomad surfer Zephyr, who gets abducted by a shark-obsessed serial killer and held captive on his boat, where she must quickly work out her escape before it's too late.

Dangerous Animals is out in theaters now. For more, read our writer’s opinion piece on why Dangerous Animals is the perfect film to watch during the 50th anniversary of Jaws.

1. Jaws

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Year: 1975

Director: Steven Spielberg

What other movie did you expect to see in the top spot? Steven Spielberg’s trailblazing blockbuster hit screens in 1975 and changed audiences' perception of sharks forever. When a giant white shark fatally attacks swimmers just off the coast of Amity Island, it's up to Sheriff Martin Brody, a marine biologist, and a local fisherman to hunt down the creature before it can claim too many victims. The movie gave us such iconic lines as: "You’re gonna need a bigger boat," and one of the biggest jump scares in shark movie history (see above). Jaws still remains the best shark movie, and has ingrained itself into pop culture for 50 years now.

Jaws is available to stream on Peacock in the US and on Prime Video in the UK. For more, read our Jaws review.

For more, check out our list of upcoming movies you have to look forward to.