After cancelled Spider-Man spin-off series, former The Walking Dead showrunner returns to TV with psychological thriller novel adaptation for Amazon

Never to Be Found is coming soon

(Image credit: Roadside Attractions)

After the cancellation of Sony's Spider-Man Universe series Silk Society, Angela Kang is making her return to TV with Never to Be Found, a soon-to-be-released psychological thriller novel.

Per Variety, the upcoming TV series is a "psychological thriller that weaves together themes of disappearance, identity, obsession, and the long shadow of trauma." The novel itself, penned by Jo Spain, alternates "between present-day Brighton/York and flashbacks to Japan and London, following protagonist Veronica Page as she becomes entangled with a suspected murderer while confronting her own painful past."

