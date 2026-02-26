After cancelled Spider-Man spin-off series, former The Walking Dead showrunner returns to TV with psychological thriller novel adaptation for Amazon

After the cancellation of Sony's Spider-Man Universe series Silk Society, Angela Kang is making her return to TV with Never to Be Found, a soon-to-be-released psychological thriller novel.

Per Variety, the upcoming TV series is a "psychological thriller that weaves together themes of disappearance, identity, obsession, and the long shadow of trauma." The novel itself, penned by Jo Spain, alternates "between present-day Brighton/York and flashbacks to Japan and London, following protagonist Veronica Page as she becomes entangled with a suspected murderer while confronting her own painful past."

Kang became a writer for The Walking Dead season 2 before receiving a producer credit for season 3, becoming co-executive producer for season 5, and ultimately serving as showrunner for seasons 9 through 11. She was set to serve as showrunner for the Daryl Dixon spin-off, but exited due to creative differences and instead signed on to showrun Silk Society. After Kraven the Hunter ended up being a critical and financial failure, however, Sony cancelled all further SSU projects, including Silk Society. But, Sony is planning to reboot its extended Spider-Man Universe (meaning Silk Society could always make a comeback).

Kang is also set to serve as the headwriter for Katabasis, a TV series adaptation of a bestselling fantasy novel, as part of her multi-year deal with Amazon.

For more, check out our list of the best Prime Video shows to stream right now or check out our guide to the best new TV shows coming your way in 2026 and beyond.