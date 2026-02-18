Plane sequel reportedly cancelled after star Gerard Butler decided "last minute" that he "didn't want to go forward with it"

News
By published

Ship will not set sail after all

Gerard Butler and Mike Colter in Plane
(Image credit: Lionsgate)

A sequel to Plane, appropriately titled Ship, has been cancelled at Lionsgate after star Gerard Butler reportedly just didn't want to do it.

"It just, last-minute, Gerard [Butler] decided he didn’t want to go forward with it and there wasn't a lot of discussion about it," star Mike Colter told The Direct. "He just… two weeks out, he pulled out and we were sort of left trying to figure out what to do. And eventually, that dissolved."

Directed by Jean-François Richet, Plane stars Butler as pilot Brodie Torrance who is forced to navigate an emergency landing after his aircraft being struck by lightning. While he manages to make a safe landing, it seems the danger has only just begun as Brodie and the passengers find themselves in a remote part of the Philippines ruled by heavily armed anti-government militias. In order to find a way off the island, Torrance teams up with Louis Gaspare (Colter), a convicted murderer who was being transported on the flight.

CATEGORIES
Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.