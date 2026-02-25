Hannibal and Mad Men stars join Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming mystery thriller movie for Apple, as filming begins
What Happens at Night is happening
Mads Mikkelsen and Jared Harris are set to star in Martin Scorse's What Happens at Night, an adaptation of the best-selling novel of the same name.
The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, who play a married American couple who travel to a small, snowy European town to adopt a baby and end up staying at an all but deserted hotel littered with strange, eccentric characters.
Per Deadline, Mikkelsen is set to play Brother Emmanuel, a charismatic faith healer (who, in the book, truly ups the creep factor by convincing the unnamed wife character that she can heal from her cancer through the power of faith). The star recently played a strange resident at a strange apartment complex in Bryan Fuller's Dust Bunny... so that all checks out. There is no word yet as to who Harris will play, though we think it'll be a step-up from his character in Morbius.
What Happens at Night marks the seventh DiCaprio-Scorsese movie, with that Devil in the White City movie still... gestating. Scorsese directs from a script adapted by Patrick Marber, who adapted The Critic and Notes on a Scandal. This is the third movie based on author Peter Cameron's works, the first two being The City of Your Destination and Someday This Will Be Useful to You. Filming is reportedly underway.
What Happens at Night does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2026 and beyond, or check out our list of movie release dates.
