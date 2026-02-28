A comic book series that’s been compared to Seven and Zodiac is getting adapted for the big screen

Everyone loves a stone-cold thriller, and according to The Hollywood Reporter, a limited comic book series that does just that has been snapped up for adaptation. Szymon Kudrański’s No Man’s Land began in 2025 and is set during the Cold War era. In 1963, the dead body of a woman is found frozen on the Ice Curtain — an ice bridge that anyone brave enough to cross can walk from the USA to Russia. The latest traveller that didn’t make the journey catches the attention of both sides, forcing an FBI agent and a young KGB operative to reluctantly join forces to find out what happened.

The film is being produced by Kudrański, along with Jason Berman’s A/Vantage Pictures (Highest 2 Lowest) and Jon Levin’s Sustainable Imagination. The story drew comparisons to Seven and Zodiac, with the former even serving as an inspiration for one of the comic’s variant covers, impressively created by Kudrański.

In an interview with CBR, Kudrański revealed how the idea came about by chance when a documentary about the Diomede Islands was on television while he was working away on Spawn in 2011. Soon, an idea began to take shape that really does sound like something straight out of David Fincher’s filmography.

“Because right then, in my imagination, I saw a body lying out there on that ice bridge, along with the ending of the story right then and there. But the first thought that hit me was: how would anyone even investigate that?’” explained the writer. “Two nuclear superpowers staring each other down across this no-man ’s-land that technically doesn’t belong to anyone. That was it. The conflict, the setting, the mystery — it all just clicked.”

Here’s hoping that things click into place pretty quickly and the project gets underway soon. While we wait for that to thaw out, check out our list of the best thrillers ever here.