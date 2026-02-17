Fallout's Walton Goggins to star in John Wick-style thriller alongside Kick-Ass actor

Walton Goggins is set to star alongside Chloe Grace Moretz in Mister, a new action-thriller from DP Wade Eastwood in his directorial debut.

Per Deadline, the upcoming film, produced by John Wick studio Thunder Road, follows a man (Goggins) "who wakes up in a strange house covered in blood and comes to realize his true identity while fighting off contract killers from his past – including everyone from his exes to his best friend." In order to get out of said house, he teams up with his estranged daughter (Moretz), who "also has ended up in the family business, but they will need to repair their relationship in order to survive."

Josh Brolin was initially tapped as lead, but had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts. Filming begins next month in Madrid, with Goggins writing on Instagram that rehearsals have been "kicking my ass." The actor, who is just coming in hot off the success of Fallout season 2, knows his way around a gun, but the upcoming pic requires him to channel his inner Keanu Reeves (and probably fall down an escalator or something).

Moretz, who is perhaps best known for starring in Kick-Ass as well as the Carrie remake, can be seen next in romcom Love Language alongside Anthony Ramos and Manny Jacinto. Mister marks her first thriller since 2021's Mother/Android.

