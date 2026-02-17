Fallout's Walton Goggins to star in John Wick-style thriller alongside Kick-Ass actor
Goggins says rehearsals have been "kicking my ass"
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Walton Goggins is set to star alongside Chloe Grace Moretz in Mister, a new action-thriller from DP Wade Eastwood in his directorial debut.
Per Deadline, the upcoming film, produced by John Wick studio Thunder Road, follows a man (Goggins) "who wakes up in a strange house covered in blood and comes to realize his true identity while fighting off contract killers from his past – including everyone from his exes to his best friend." In order to get out of said house, he teams up with his estranged daughter (Moretz), who "also has ended up in the family business, but they will need to repair their relationship in order to survive."
Josh Brolin was initially tapped as lead, but had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts. Filming begins next month in Madrid, with Goggins writing on Instagram that rehearsals have been "kicking my ass." The actor, who is just coming in hot off the success of Fallout season 2, knows his way around a gun, but the upcoming pic requires him to channel his inner Keanu Reeves (and probably fall down an escalator or something).
Moretz, who is perhaps best known for starring in Kick-Ass as well as the Carrie remake, can be seen next in romcom Love Language alongside Anthony Ramos and Manny Jacinto. Mister marks her first thriller since 2021's Mother/Android.
Mister does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2026 and beyond, or check out our list of movie release dates.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.