Fallout's Walton Goggins to star in John Wick-style thriller alongside Kick-Ass actor

News
By published

Goggins says rehearsals have been "kicking my ass"

Walton Goggins as Cooper Howard in Fallout season 2
(Image credit: Prime Video)

Walton Goggins is set to star alongside Chloe Grace Moretz in Mister, a new action-thriller from DP Wade Eastwood in his directorial debut.

Per Deadline, the upcoming film, produced by John Wick studio Thunder Road, follows a man (Goggins) "who wakes up in a strange house covered in blood and comes to realize his true identity while fighting off contract killers from his past – including everyone from his exes to his best friend." In order to get out of said house, he teams up with his estranged daughter (Moretz), who "also has ended up in the family business, but they will need to repair their relationship in order to survive."

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.