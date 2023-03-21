John Wick 4 behind-the-scenes video shows off jaw-dropping escalator stunt

Lionsgate has shared a behind-the-scenes look at a jaw-dropping stunt featured in John Wick: Chapter 4.

The clip, which can be viewed below, sees a stunt actor take a nasty tumble down an escalator – all without breaking their neck.

The franchise is known for its insane stunts, with Reeves recently revealing which were the most difficult. John Wick: Chapter 3 saw Reeves riding a horse down Fifth Avenue in New York City – though it was actually shot in Brooklyn. Per Den of Geek (opens in new tab), that particular scene took horse training experts, permits, and rigs to hold Reeves in place, and working closely with the Humane Society to adhere to animal laws on set.

Directed by Chad Stahelski from a screenplay by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch, John Wick: Chapter 4 sees the titular assassin take his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Osaka to Berlin.

The returning cast also includes Lawrence Fishburne as the Bowery King, Ian McShane as Winston, and will mark the late Lance Reddick's penultimate appearance as Charon.

Reeves is set to reprise his role yet again in Ballerina, a John Wick spin-off starring Ana de Armas that takes place in the same cinematic universe. A limited prequel series, The Continental, is also set to debut on Prime Video sometime this year.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is set to hit theaters on March 24, 2023.