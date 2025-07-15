Superman star says he'll look more like his Creature Commandos animated character next time he appears in the DCU
Frank Grillo says he'll look a lot more like the animated version of Rick Flag, Sr. in his next live action DCU appearance
Frank Grillo is one of the few Superman actors to have technically appeared in the new DCU prior to James Gunn's big reboot movie, having voiced his character Rick Flag, Sr. in Creature Commandos, which launched the new DC Universe. But in Superman, his appearance is just a bit different, leaving fans wondering why the film missed a simple touch like making Grillo's hair the same color in the movie as in the animated series.
As it turns out, it's all down to Grillo having to film another show at the same time he was appearing in Superman, requiring him to keep his hair dark. Still, the actor predicts they'll get it right in his next appearance.
"I think the next time, if they don't fire me, the next time I'm in something, it's white hair," Grillo tells IGN. "I was on another show, Tulsa King, and it was literally back-to-back, and during, and so I couldn't… And people really were not happy about it. They were really mean about my dark hair."
In fact, we already know where Frank Grillo will next appear as Rick Flag, Sr., as he'll be one of the primary antagonists in Peacemaker season 2 as he attempts to take Peacemaker down for killing son, Joel Kinnaman's Rick Flag, Jr., in The Suicide Squad.
That means we'll find out much sooner rather than later how Grillo's appearance will line up with Rick Flag, Sr.'s Creature Commandos look, including the color of his hair. We're guessing it'll be a lot closer.
Peacemaker season 2 will be released on August 21 on HBO Max in the US, and Sky in the UK. For more, check out our guide to all of the upcoming titles in DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters and all other upcoming DC movies to put on your release radar.
