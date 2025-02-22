Peacemaker season 2: Everything we know so far about James Gunn's returning DC series

Peacemaker season 2 is finally almost upon us, so we can almost start dancing along to the best DC opening sequence once again. It's been three years since the first season premiered, and now we know the show will be back in 2025. Things have changed quite a bit in that time though. Not only is James Gunn now the DC Studios head, but Peacemaker is one of the few shows to have survived the transition from the DCEU to the DCU Chapter One… well, kind of.

For more on the slightly confusing aspects of its canon nature, as well as everything else revealed about the second season, you're in the right place. We've compiled a very comprehensive guide to the returning show, covering everything from its speculated release date to all the new cast members who have signed up. We'll also take a trip back to everything that happened in the explosive season 1 finale too as well, it's been quite a while.

Strap in then for all you need to know about one of the most exciting upcoming DC TV shows.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Peacemaker season 2 will be released in August 2025. We don't have an exact date yet, but we do know it will arrive sometime in that month. This makes it the third DCU project and the second live-action DCU project to release, after Superman arrives on July 11, 2025.

We also know that Peacemaker season 2 will feature eight episodes, just like season 1.

Peacemaker season 1 was first released in January 2022, and it was renewed pretty soon after in that February. However, filming didn't take place until much later in April to November 2024. Part of the delay was down to a new series called Waller being announced, which was due to arrive before Peacemaker season 2. This release schedule was later rethought by Gunn.

When can we expect a Peacemaker season 2 trailer?

(Image credit: HBO Max)

The first look at Peacemaker season 2 came in Max's upcoming show preview, which saw the team reuniting. "No matter how far we are from each other," John Cena's antihero said. "No one will ever break us apart." It also contained a few shots of Emilia Harcourt and Peacemaker looking bruised and bloody, as well as our first look at Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr. in live-action. Watch it below.

“No matter how far away we are from each other, no one will ever break us apart.” DC Studios’ #Peacemaker season 2 debuts on @streamonmax in 2025. #11thStreetKids pic.twitter.com/I8FrRaJ1ClNovember 11, 2024

There hasn't been a proper Peacemaker season 2 trailer yet, but we'd expect it will arrive pretty soon. The show wrapped filming back in November and has been in post-production for a few months. We've also already had a Superman trailer, ahead of that film's release in July, just a month before Peacemaker's release date.

With season 1, the first trailer was released in early December ahead of a late January release date. If season 2 follows the same pattern, we expect to see a full trailer in June or July 2025.

Peacemaker season 2 cast

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Plenty of the season 1 cast are coming back for Peacemaker season 2, which will be led once again by John Cena's antihero. However, they'll also be joined by a whole host of new faces too. Check out the cast list as it stands for everyone due to star in the second season.

John Cena as Christopher Smith / Peacemaker

as Christopher Smith / Peacemaker Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo

as Leota Adebayo Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase / Vigilante

as Adrian Chase / Vigilante Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt

as Emilia Harcourt Steve Agee as John Economos

as John Economos Robert Patrick as August 'Auggie' Smith / White Dragon

as August 'Auggie' Smith / White Dragon Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr.

as Rick Flag Sr. Sol Rodríguez as Sasha Bordeaux

as Sasha Bordeaux Tim Meadows as Langston Fleury

as Langston Fleury Nhut Le as Judomaster

As well as the confirmed cast, Taylor St. Clair, Dorian Kingi, David Denman, Anissa Matlock, and Brandon Stanley are also joining in undisclosed roles. Oh, and of course, Eagly will also return. We'd expect that Viola Davis' puppetmaster – and Leota Adebayo's mom – Amanda Waller will also make an appearance at some point too.

Peacemaker season 2 plot speculation

(Image credit: WarnerMedia)

No official plot details for Peacemaker season 2 have been confirmed yet, and we don't expect these until a bit closer to the release date. However, we do have some idea of where things may kick off as James Gunn has shared a few details. Firstly, we know that Peacemaker season 2 will take place after the events of Superman as Gunn confirmed on Threads. Therefore, we expect some of the big events in that movie to be referenced in the show's second season.

However, the show also takes place after the events of season 1 as well. "It essentially picks up where season 1 left off," Gunn also revealed on Threads. Given it's been a while, let's recap exactly what happened at the end of Peacemaker's first season. Much of the finale saw Peacemaker and the team dealing with the threat of the Butterflies and their group leader, Clemson Murn, killed. In the battle, Emilia Harcourt, John Economos, and Vigilante were all pretty badly injured, but on their way to mending by the end of the season.

There were a few unresolved teases set up at the end of the show too, including Peacemaker's White Dragon father appearing to him in a vision beyond the grave. Creepy. Meanwhile, Leota Adebayo exposed her mother Amanda Waller's involvement in Task Force X and Project Butterfly to the press as well. Expect some fallout there.

Is Peacemaker canon to the DCU?

(Image credit: Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer)

Yes. Well, kind of. Peacemaker season 1 took place in the DCEU, which is where John Cena's version of Peacemaker first originated (in The Suicide Squad). It also made several references to the DCEU that was, including having a very tongue-in-cheek set of Justice League cameos in its finale.

However, Peacemaker season 2 is set in the new DCU, and given that it takes place after Superman and brings in a Creature Commandos character in Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr., we'd bet not everything from season 1 will stay canon. James Gunn even almost said as much himself, describing the slightly confusing continuity in an interview with IGN.

"Now in Creature Commandos, you'll hear them talk about things that happened in [The] Suicide Squad or Peacemaker. Well then, those things automatically become canon," Gunn told the publication. "The truth is almost all of Peacemaker is canon with the exception of Justice League… which we will kind of deal with in the next season of Peacemaker." Watch this space.

For more on the DCU, check out our guides to everything we know about Supergirl and Creature Commandos season 2.