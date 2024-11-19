James Gunn answers everyone's big question about how Peacemaker's first season fits into new DC canon, but there's one exception that they will "deal with" in season 2

James Gunn has untangled Peacemaker's knotty ties to DC canon in a new interview – but noted that there is still one exception they will "deal with" in the upcoming second season.

The first season of Peacemaker, starring John Cena as the gun-toting vigilante, was a follow-up to James Gunn's 2021 movie The Suicide Squad. At that point, both were officially part of the DCEU, the cinematic universe that first began back in 2013 with Man of Steel.

But with James Gunn's imminent DCU reboot – starting with December's Creature Commandos – the tricky issue of canon has reared its head again.

Speaking to IGN, Gunn has confirmed that everything in Peacemaker's first season and The Suicide Squad are canon moving forward in the new DCU.

“Now in Creature Commandos, you'll hear them talk about things that happened in [The] Suicide Squad or Peacemaker. Well then, those things automatically become canon," Gunn revealed.

However, there is one major exception: Peacemaker season 1's finale involves a scene with the Justice League, with Jason Momoa's Aquaman and Ezra Miller's Flash showing up on screen a little too late to save the day.

“The truth is almost all of Peacemaker is canon with the exception of Justice League… which we will kind of deal with in the next season of Peacemaker,” Gunn said.

Thankfully, we'll find out what that entails in the next 12 months or so. Peacemaker season 2 now has a 2025 release window and a nine-second teaser as part of HBO's look ahead to next year.

