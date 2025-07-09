Superman director James Gunn wants the DCU "to be mostly self-contained," because it's not about telling "one long story," it's about "creating a universe"

Superman might hint at a much wider universe with its roster of heroes – including Green Lantern Guy Gardner and Hawkgirl – but it's a surprisingly self-contained first cinematic outing for the DCU.

Starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel himself, the new movie, arriving as part of DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, is very light on set-up for the future. When we met with director James Gunn (and DC Studios co-CEO) in London, we asked him why this was the right direction for the new film.

"In terms of the DCU in general, I want the movies and the TV shows to be mostly self-contained," Gunn tells us. "I don't want everything to have to lean on each other. I don't think of this so much as one long story where everybody has to take in every little piece. I think of this as creating a universe, and then people are able to jump in and tell little pieces of the story from all around that universe."

But, that doesn't mean there'll be no links at all between DCU projects. "There will be some connected stories throughout the time," he continues. "In fact, Peacemaker season 2 is very connected to Superman. But it doesn't need to be that way, and I want people to be able to enjoy any specific piece of entertainment by itself."

Along with Corenswet, the movie stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Superman arrives in theaters this July 11. In the meantime, check out our guides to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows and how to watch the DC movies in order for even more.