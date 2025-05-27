James Gunn says Peacemaker season 2 has a "really, really, really big cameo" as he teases key connections between the HBO show and the upcoming Superman

All eyes might be in Superman right now as it is the first movie in the new DC Universe (DCU), but James Gunn is already teasing many surprises and cameos for the upcoming Peacemaker season 2. The show is set to return in August after a three-year hiatus.

According to the DC boss, that big gap in between seasons has allowed him to weave the story into the DCU in a more organic way. "I developed it along the way, in conjunction with the other DC projects that we're doing, so it's very much connected to Superman and it's very much connected to what comes after," Gunn told Entertainment Weekly.

"I had a rough idea of what I was going to do, but it was actually quite different than what the show ended up being," he added.

The first Peacemaker season 2 trailer already revealed some unexpected cameos from the new Superman, including Nathan Fillion's Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl, and Sean Gunn's Maxwell Lord. They are not the only ones, though.

"You've seen what we call the QUC, the Quantum Unfolding Chamber, in the first season of Peacemaker, and we see more about that technology in Superman," Gunn explains about the connections between the HBO show and Superman, revealing that "the QUC is the center of the story in Peacemaker season 2".

"We see a lot of different characters from Superman in the [season], [including] Isabela and Nathan and Sean, and then we see a bunch of other characters later on in the season from other parts of the DCU and from Superman. There might even be one really, really, really big cameo near the end of the show," he teased.

Could that big cameo also be from Superman? Could it be Superman himself, or even Supergirl? Or is it perhaps related to the old DCEU? We will have to wait and see how DC Studios' grand plans in DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters unfold.

As for the plot for Peacemaker season 2, Gunn also revealed that the story will follow John Cena's hero while he struggles to be taken seriously among the superhero community.

"We come into season 2 with Peacemaker knowing that he saved the world from the Butterflies. He thinks he's a big star now, and he should be a real superhero. And we see at the very beginning of episode 1 that he's meeting with the group of superheroes from Superman, and he's basically interviewing for membership in the group. But they just mock him the entire time, so he's not taken seriously," he said.

Peacemaker season 2 will be released on August 21, 2025. For more, check out the upcoming DC movies and new superhero movies headed your way soon.