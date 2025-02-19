The Batman 2 release date, cast, plot, and everything else you need to know about the DC movie

The Batman 2 is in the works, though it's going to be a long while until we see it. The movie has been delayed multiple times, meaning it's still over two years away.

But, good things come to those who wait, and we're surely in for a treat when the DC sequel does arrive – it is one of the most exciting upcoming superhero movies, after all.

Matt Reeves is returning to the director's chair and Robert Pattinson will once again don the cape and cowl as Gotham's Dark Knight in the sequel, which will be arriving five years after the first movie.

While details on the new film are scarce, there are still plenty of details to pore over while we wait. Below, we've got everything you need to know about The Batman 2, including when we might get a trailer, who might be in the cast, and more.

The Batman 2 release date is October 1, 2027. That's much later than originally planned, though. The movie was delayed a full year from October 2, 2026, which was a new date from a previous delay from October 3, 2025.

The Batman 2 trailer: when might we get one?

Production on the movie isn't set to kick off until the end of 2025, so it's going to be a very long time until we see a trailer. The first trailer for The Batman, though, was released pretty early, arriving as part of DC Fandome in August 2020 (production began in January 2020). The movie itself arrived in March 2022, though that was also delayed by COVID. So, when cameras do begin to roll, we can expect a trailer a few months later at the earliest, meaning our best guess is mid-2026.

The Batman 2 cast speculation

Since nothing has been confirmed for the sequel just yet, we can only speculate about who will be returning in the follow-up. Here's what we expect the cast to look like so far:

Robert Pattinson – Bruce Wayne/Batman

– Bruce Wayne/Batman Andy Serkis – Alfred Pennyworth

– Alfred Pennyworth Jeffrey Wright – Jim Gordon

– Jim Gordon Zoë Kravitz – Selina Kyle/Catwoman

– Selina Kyle/Catwoman Colin Farrell – Oz Cobb/The Penguin

The Batman 2 plot speculation

Nothing is known about the plot of The Batman 2 just yet. Robert Pattinson has given the very brief tease that the sequel is "cool," while Colin Farrell has confirmed that he has "five or six" scenes in the movie. We also know that The Penguin was intended to set-up the sequel, so we can expect the spin-off show's events to have some kind of impact on the movie (it did end with the Bat-Signal lighting up in Gotham's sky, after all).

We also know that The Batman universe is separate from the new DCU spearheaded by James Gunn and Peter Safran, beginning with Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, so the events of Superman will have no bearing on the film.

Beyond that, it's a mystery not even Batman would be able to crack.

