The Penguin TV show will go "almost directly" into The Batman 2

The Penguin TV show will directly connect The Batman to its sequel, the show's creators have revealed.

The Penguin will focus on Colin Farrell's titular gangster, who was introduced in The Batman, as it follows his struggle for power after the Riddler flooded Gotham in the movie.

"We are the bridge between the two films," showrunner Lauren LeFranc told Entertainment Weekly. "We're going almost directly into the second film Matt has planned."

Plus, this isn't the only Bat-show in the works. Though a Gotham P.D. and an Arkham Asylum project were both scrapped, more is in the pipeline. "There's another television exploration we're going to do," executive producer Dylan Clark revealed. "We're looking at this entire world as it relates to who Batman is – the antagonists around them, all the crime that has to be navigated in the city – and trying to figure out where are the areas that are best to explore."

Farrell has previously teased the show's serious tone. "It's dark, that's what I can tell you about it," he said. "It's really dark. And really heavy, I think – certainly was doing it. Which is not to say I didn't have fun, I had an amazing time. But it's incredibly violent."

As for The Batman 2, not much is known about that film just yet. It's set for release on October 2, 2026, which is a year delay from its original release date of October 3, 2025.

The Penguin releases in September on HBO and Max. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and shows for everything else that's in the works.