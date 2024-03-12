The Batman 2 delayed a year

The Batman 2 has been delayed a year from its previous planned release date of October 3, 2025, to October 2, 2026, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The move comes as Warner Bros. reshuffles several release dates over the following several years.

Per THR, the change in The Batman's release schedule comes down to delays caused by the Writers Guild of America strike which took place from May 2 through September 27 of 2023. The strike caused nearly all American film and TV productions to shut down, including those which were in the writing and planning stages, such as The Batman Part 2.

Fans won't have to wait all that long to return to the world of The Batman, however, as director Matt Reeves has also developed a Penguin spin-off streaming series for Max, along with a second planned streaming series focusing on Arkham Asylum.

Still, a 2026 release date will make six years in between Bruce Wayne/Batman actor Robert Pattinson's time in cowl - one of the longest delays between two direct sequels in a superhero franchise yet, broaching on the same gap that fell between 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and 2023's Guardians Vol. 3.

With Pattinson also reportedly contracted for three Batman movies, the delay also begs the question of how long it could be before Reeves and Pattinson finish up their planned Batman trilogy. Superhero actors being in it for the long haul with their roles has become the norm, but Pattinson playing Batman potentially well into his 50s, after starting in his early 30s, would be quite a run.

