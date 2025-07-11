Dexter: Resurrection star Krysten Ritter says her vigilante serial killer is nothing like Jessica Jones: "I'm excited when I get to play a role that can be dark and playful and delicious and glamorous"

Krysten Ritter is playing a different kind of vigilante in Dexter: Resurrection...but Lady Vengeance might not be the antihero she claims to be.

"Definitely not. Very different. Very different," Ritter tells GamesRadar+ when asked if she can compare the character to Marvel's Jessica Jones. "But [Lady Vengeance] is all the things that I love in one place, I feel like it's either I'm doing Jessica Jones or I'm doing, like, The Junkies unkies or I'm doing comedy.

I’m excited when I get to play a role that can be dark and playful and delicious and glamorous, and the clothes and all of that. There's a twist with Mia. She may or may not be a bit vigilante. So, lots of fun to be had here.”

In Dexter: Resurrection, Ritter plays Mia Lapierre aka Lady Vengeance, a notorious serial killer who goes after sexual predators. Though she only has a kill count of three, three is enough to qualify for serial killer status – and enough to catch the attention of the media, who gave her the Lady Vengeance moniker in the first place.

On the surface, it seems like Jessica and Mia would be a pretty easy comparison...but it looks like there's a lot more to Mia that we simply haven't seen yet. If things do go sour, she wouldn't be the first woman that's ended up on Dexter's cutting table. It's also worth noting that the actor is reprising her role as Jessica Jones in Daredevil: Born Again season 2, giving us a mini Defenders reunion what with Frank Castle aka the Punisher also returning for season 2.

