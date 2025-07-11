Dexter: Resurrection star Michael C. Hall didn’t want Dexter to die – and he found a way to bring him back: "I mean, the bullet didn't hit him in the head"

Michael C. Hall says it was his idea to resurrect Dexter Morgan after he met his untimely (though rather understandable) end in the revival spinoff Dexter: New Blood.

"Just like Dexter, I thought that bullet shot was fatal. But a few years passed, I was having a casual conversation with a member of the creative team, and just out of my mouth, I was like, 'what if he didn't die?'" Hall tells GamesRadar+. "I mean, the bullet didn't hit him in the head. What if he survived that gunshot? What would that look like? What storytelling opportunities would it present, and how would the character change? And it just became an increasingly interesting idea, and one link led to another, and here we are."

In the flagship series, Dexter fakes his own death (and it's an ending that fans and critics still aren't stoked on even 12 years later) and begins a new life under a new name in Astoria Oregon, where he works as a lumberjack. Dexter: New Blood, which premiered in 2021, takes place exactly 10 years after the events of the original series finale and sees Dexter attempting to live a quiet, private life under his new identity – until his son Harrison manages to track him down. The revival spin-off ends with Harrison (Jack Alcott) shooting his father in the chest after realizing that he isn't the morally conscious vigilante that Harrison thought he was. We assumed this was the end of Dexter Morgan, and so did Hall.

Dexter: Resurrection follows Dexter as he wakes up from his coma and decides to go find his son, who has accidentally followed a little too closely in Dexter's murderous footsteps. Needless to say, that quiet, private life is over...and the chaos has returned.

Dexter: Resurrection is airing weekly on Showtime and Paramount Plus, with the first two episodes out now. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2025 and beyond.