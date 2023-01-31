The Batman 2 gets title and release date

James Gunn and Peter Safran have unveiled more details from their new DC slate – and as part of that update, The Batman 2 finally has a title and release date.

The sequel to Matt Reeves's The Batman is simply titled The Batman Part II and will be arriving on October 3, 2025. That means we'll be heading back to the dark streets of Gotham just in time for Halloween, which fits Batman's spooky aesthetic perfectly.

Plot details are still firmly under wraps, but we do know that the Penguin spin-off starring Colin Farrell will directly set-up the sequel. "There's actually a whole little fabric of things we're wanting to do, the way we're doing with [the] Penguin and how that comes back into how that will lead into the sequel, and what that sequel is going to be," Reeves revealed.

The Batman universe, though, won't be connected to the rest of the DCU. "It's one of our jobs, mine and Peter's, is to come in and make sure the DCU is connected, in film, television, gaming, and animation. That the characters are consistent, played by the same actors, and it works within one story," said Gunn in the announcement video (opens in new tab). "If something is outside of that, like Matt Reeves' Batman, or Todd Phillips' Joker, or Teen Titans Go, that it is clearly labelled as DC Elseworlds, outside of the mainstream DCU continuity."

That means we won't be seeing Robert Pattinson interacting with the new Superman, for example. Meanwhile, the DCU will have a new Batman and a live-action Robin for the first time since 1997 in The Brave and the Bold, which you can read all about through the link. Per Deadline (opens in new tab), Gunn indicated that The Batman Part 2 is "something we'll have to balance out with this movie" once Reeves' script is complete.

The Reeves-verse is only growing, too – there's an Arkham Asylum project in the works, and Reeves is reportedly interested in solo spin-off films about Professor Pyg, Scarecrow, and Clayface.

While you wait for The Batman 2, check out our guide to all this year's upcoming major movie release dates to plan 2023's theater trips.