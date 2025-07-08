After almost 30 years, the King of the Hill revival will finally bring together two characters we thought would never get the story they deserve

Disney Plus just dropped an extended teaser showing new glimpses at most of its upcoming line-up, including some of our best looks yet at the revival of beloved animated sitcom King of the Hill.

The all-too-short teaser video clocks in at just over a minute long, with the King of the Hill bit starting at around 23 seconds (we've queued it up below). And though it only lasts for a few seconds, it hints at what appear to be plotlines for several episodes.

Check it out:

As you can see, there are a few stories touched on in the brief clip. Bill adds to a pile of burning books while an unknown character serenades the scene. Bobby and Hank seem to be trapped in a walk-in cooler or storage room, possibly at Bobby's restaurant. Boomhauer joyfully embraces a reluctant Hank.

And, perhaps most touchingly, Joseph Gribble joyfully rides on horseback alongside his biological father John Redcorn, apparently getting the bonding moment they've always deserved as father and son.

Joseph, has always believed himself to be the biological son of his informally adoptive father Dale Gribble, and has traditionally had a somewhat standoffish relationship with John Redcorn, who longs to connect with his son and teach him about their shared culture. Maybe now they'll finally get to know each other.

Tragedy struck earlier this year when John Redcorn actor Jonathan Joss, who voiced the character from seasons 2-13, was murdered in an apparent hate crime. Joss had begun recording his voice lines for the new series before his death, so here's hoping he gets a fitting tribute in the revived King of the Hill.

Joss is not the only King of the Hill actor whose life ended prematurely, as Johnny Hardwick, the show's original Dale Gribble voice actor, died of undetermined causes in late 2023 after some recording for the show was done. Long time King of the Hill actor Toby Huss, who voiced Kahn Souphanousinphone in the show's original run, will replace Hardwick as Dale Gribble as the series continues.

It's not all sad in the land of King of the Hill though, as the show's revival is already slated for at least two seasons, giving the many spiritual residents of Arlen, Texas around the globe a lot to look forward to.

The new King of the Hill revival will premiere all 10 episodes on Hulu on August 4. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2025 and beyond.