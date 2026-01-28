Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord release date, cast, trailer, and everything else we know about the animated show

Darth Maul is back. Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord will bring the spiky Sith Lord to our screens once more, after he was apparently killed off in The Phantom Menace, then made his comeback in a big way in both The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels.

Below, we've rounded up everything there is to know about Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord, from that action-packed trailer to details on what the plot might cover (including where the show falls on the Star Wars timeline). Things are never boring when Maul is around, so expect the crime lord's latest adventures to be a wild ride.

This is one of the most exciting of the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows, so it's well worth getting up to date. And, if you are all caught up, be sure to check out how to watch The Clone Wars in order so you can get a refresher on Maul's previous antics.

(Image credit: Disney)

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord is arriving on April 6, 2026. That's a slightly different release schedule compared to other Disney Plus releases, since it means the show will arrive on a Monday rather than the usual Wednesday. The Maul show will release two episodes a week, leading up to Star Wars day on May 4.

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord trailer

Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord | Official Teaser Trailer | Streaming April 6 on Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

The first trailer for Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord showcases a gritty vibe for the show, which seems to be heavily focusing on the crime lord aspect of Maul's character. We get plenty of glimpses of neon-hued cities, too, as well as the Twi'lek Jedi Maul wants as his apprentice. Check it out above.

A slightly different trailer was first shown behind closed doors at Star Wars Celebration 2025.

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord cast

(Image credit: Disney)

The Maul – Shadow Lord cast features some seriously impressive names. Sam Witwer is, of course, back as Darth Maul, while Gideon Adlon will voice a Twi'lek Jedi that Maul wants as an apprentice, who is named Devon Izara.

Oscar nominee Wagner Moura, meanwhile, is a police detective named Brander Lawson, while Richard Ayoade is his delightfully named droid partner, Two-Boots (2B0T).

Intriguingly, the cast also features Marrok, the mysterious Inquisitor from Ahsoka who sparked a frenzy of fan theories.

The full cast so far is as follows:

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord plot

(Image credit: Disney)

The show is set shortly after the rise of the Empire on the Star Wars timeline, meaning it takes place after Revenge of the Sith, but before A New Hope. So, in Darth Maul terms, that means it falls between The Clone Wars season 7 and Star Wars Rebels, meaning we'll probably learn a lot about what he was up to in the gap between.

When we saw Maul in Rebels, he was seeking Ezra Bridger as his apprentice – and it seems finding an apprentice is his mission in Maul – Shadow Lord, too. This time, though, he has his sights set on the Twi'lek Order 66 survivor, Devon Izara. Interestingly, this has something in common with a scrapped idea from George Lucas's original plan for the sequel trilogy.

The show will also take us to a new planet named Janix. "It's one part Gotham, one part Metropolis and a hundred percent Star Wars with all these different levels and layers," executive producer Matt Michnovetz told StarWars.com. "It's a city essentially built into a crater on this planet that is untouched by the Empire. It's got a functioning democracy and law enforcement doing a good job of policing their own community. It's a rich environment for crime and gangsters, but so far there's been a very peaceful accord between all of them in the interest of business."

Marrock and the Inquisitorious will also make appearances, since the show is set just after Order 66. Marrock caused a frenzy of fan theories when he was first introduced in Ahsoka, and, when he died, he seemed to expel Nightsister magic. So, we might learn more about this mysterious figure in Shadow Lord and finally get some answers.

It also sounds like we'll see a new side of Maul in the show. "We're – all of us, including Sam – surprised at the new facets that we're finding in Maul on this show, which we're sure the fans are going to be delighted with," supervising director Brad Rau told StarWars.com. Sign us up for what promises to be one of Star Wars's most exciting new projects.

That's a wrap on Maul – Shadow Lord. While you wait for the Sith to return, check out our guide to all the other new TV shows of the year that are worth getting excited about.