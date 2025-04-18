Darth Maul's new Star Wars show could see the return of a villain from George Lucas's unused sequel trilogy plans

You can't keep a good Sith down. Darth Maul is returning to our screens once again, this time for his own headline Star Wars show on Disney Plus. The animated project, known as Maul - Shadow Lord, features the villain training a new apprentice, and early signs point to a certain Twi'lek George Lucas planned to include in his sequel trilogy being introduced.

Among the announcements so far at Star Wars Celebration 2025, Maul has caught many off guard. Featuring Sam Witwer in the lead role, the series will involve the evil force-user taking on a protegé. A short tease shown at Celebration indicates Maul’s second will be a Twi'lek, hinting at the possibility of Talon.

That name may ring a bell if you’ve read the mid-2000s comic Star Wars Legacy, by John Ostrander, Jan Duursema, Dan Parsons and Brad Anderson, as she’s a main character through-out the run. She appears as an antagonist, a member of One Sith trained by Darth Krayt and Darth Ruyn. Much like Maul, she's a menacing figure, decked out in tribal Sith tattoos across her body.

Sam Witwer and Athena Portillo | Star Wars Celebration LIVE! 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Before Lucas sold Lucasfilm to Disney, she was due to take a more mainstream position in the franchise. She was lined up for cancelled video game Battle of the Sith Lords, and early plans for the Sequel Trilogy involved Talon and Maul as the main Dark Side representatives. Like many other characters and ideas in the expanded universe, she's remained largely unheard of since it was decided the sequels would go in another direction.

Now, it appears she might be getting her chance to shine, alongside Maul, who's become a legitimate fan-favorite over the years. The mention of a Twi'lek apprentice has perked up ears across the Star Wars fandom, leading to speculation of Talon finally getting an on-screen appearance.

Commenters on Reddit are starting to think so, as are users on X/Twitter. Nothing is confirmed and no further details have been provided yet, but it would be a big coincidence if Disney and Lucasfilm arbitrarily decided to use another Twi'lek to serve under Maul in such a way.

After Ahsoka brought in Thrawn, it's clear ideas from the expanded universe and Lucas himself are on the table. There’s a lot of potential in a character like Talon to explore different aspects of the dark side, not to mention the striking visuals of her aesthetic, especially alongside Maul.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We'll just have to wait and see what emerges from the darkness. Maul - Shadow Lord is due sometime in 2026. Have a look at our guide to all the new Star Wars movies and TV shows to see what other disturbances are occurring in the Force.