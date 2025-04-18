A brand new Darth Maul animated series is coming in 2026, and it looks seriously intense

At Star Wars Celebration Japan, it was just announced that a brand new animated series is on the way – and it will be all about Darth Maul.

The news was unveiled as part of a panel celebrating 20 years of Lucasfilm Animation. Attendees, including GamesRadar+, got to watch the trailer, before the voice of Maul himself, Sam Witwer, came onstage to demand: "Play it... again."

The series is coming in 2026, and it's titled Maul: Shadow Lord. The crowd in the Celebration Stage went wild throughout the whole preview.

As for the trailer, it starts out like a heist story, with characters discussing who could've pulled a major bank robbery off. Then, Maul is introduced with the distinctive sound of his footsteps. He seems to be looking for someone to take on as an apprentice and finds them, a Twi'lek, in a cell of some kind.

The aesthetic is a very intense black and red, which is fitting for Maul, after all, and it looks like it will have a darker tone.

The panel also debuted a whole episode of Tales of the Underworld, which revolves around Ventress trying to save a young Order 66 survivor.

Tales of the Underworld is coming this May 6 to Disney Plus, while Maul makes his return in 2026.

