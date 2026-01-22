It's Darth Maul against the galaxy in first trailer for Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord

Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord | Official Teaser Trailer | Streaming April 6 on Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Perennial Star Wars fan favorite Darth Maul is back in his own Disney Plus series. In the first Shadow Lord trailer, it looks like Sith is about to hit the fan for those in the orbit of the iconic villain.

The teaser, which you can see above, sees Maul making his mark once more in a galaxy far, far away, even getting on the radar of an Empire that wants him dead. It appears Inquisitor Marrok is one of the first on Maul's tail.

From there, there's action aplenty as Maul draws in his new apprentice, a Twi'lek. It all amounts to one of the more intriguing Star Wars projects in some time: Maul, positioned as neither hero nor villain, trying to shape the galaxy in his own imperfect image.

Taking place around a year after the events of The Clone Wars, Sam Witwer once again returns to voice Maul. As revealed at a Star Wars Celebration 2025 panel, Witwer is also involved creatively with the project.

"I'm very excited about him being able to review the scripts and provide input in all of that as well," Lucasfilm animation vice president Athena Portillo said at the Tokyo panel (via Variety). "Dave Filoni and Sam created the character for animation, and so it’s very important to hear his thoughts as well for the character depth."

The event also featured a separate, behind-closed-doors trailer that gave fans at Star Wars Celebration a first glimpse of Maul and his newfound protege.

Speaking to IGN, Maul also hinted that the Shadow Lord series will wrestle with the Sith's hated Jedi no longer being a force (pun not intended) in a galaxy far, far away.

"He was trained his entire life to hate and kill Jedi, and he killed more Jedi than people were aware of in the Clone Wars," Witwer said. "And now they’re gone. How does he feel about the Jedi, his sworn enemy – how does he feel about them now that they are gone?"

The first two episodes of Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord are released on Disney Plus on April 6.

For more, check out the upcoming Star Wars movies coming your way very soon.