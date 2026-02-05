Star Wars fans have uncovered a new dimension to Qui-Gon and Darth Maul's Phantom Menace showdown

There's a whole extra level to the first showdown between Qui-Gon and Darth Maul

Darth Maul in Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace
(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

The Star Wars prequels contain countless fantastic lightsaber battles, but there's one in particular that has fans discussing.

When Qui-Gon Jinn and Darth Maul first clash blades on Tatooine, one fan has realized this is a pretty significant moment for the saga.

Others say that The Acolyte shows Jedi doing battle with a lightsaber wielder – Qimir – but, since everyone involved died (or lied about what happened), the full story isn't known by the Jedi. "The events of the Acolyte happened 80-90 years before this, but no one out of that group knew what happened, and they all died," someone says.

Next up for Star Wars is Maul – Shadow Lord, which will fill in some blanks in Maul's story after The Clone Wars. After that, Star Wars returns to the big screen with The Mandalorian and Grogu.

