Star Wars fans have uncovered a new dimension to Qui-Gon and Darth Maul's Phantom Menace showdown

The Star Wars prequels contain countless fantastic lightsaber battles, but there's one in particular that has fans discussing.

When Qui-Gon Jinn and Darth Maul first clash blades on Tatooine, one fan has realized this is a pretty significant moment for the saga.

"Is this the first time in ages that a Jedi had to fight another saber-wielder in a life-or-death scenario? I can't imagine how stressed Qui-Gon would be in this situation, he probably never fought this hard in his life," they question on Reddit.

"Qui-Gon doesn't stress. He wields the force with composure and peace," argues one fan, while another counters: "Perhaps, but I recall him being a little out of breath and spent when he got back into the ship and they took off. He recovered fairly quickly, but he was definitely a little bit taken aback by that sneak attack and needing to fight for his life."

Another fan points out that there likely would have been Jedi falling to the dark side who needed to be battled before this particular fight. "I think people ought to remember that Jedi have and do fall to the dark side. So it's likely that saber-wielders have had to fight to the death throughout the history of the Republic. I'm pretty sure there are instances of it happening during the High Republic (I've only read the first novel so far)," they say. "The key here isn't the saber duel, it is that the saber duel is with a Sith. It's an important distinction."

Others say that The Acolyte shows Jedi doing battle with a lightsaber wielder – Qimir – but, since everyone involved died (or lied about what happened), the full story isn't known by the Jedi. "The events of the Acolyte happened 80-90 years before this, but no one out of that group knew what happened, and they all died," someone says.

It's true that this is quite the unconventional situation for a Jedi, which also explains why Qui-Gon eventually falls to Maul.

