Maul – Shadow Lord star says the former Sith has a new perspective on the Jedi in the upcoming Star Wars show: "He’s looking at the galaxy going, 'Boy, we could sure use a Jedi Knight or two'"
The new Star Wars show will show a different side to Maul
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord is showing a different side to its titular former Sith – and he's got a newfound respect for the Jedi.
"He was trained to hate and destroy the Jedi without ever questioning it," Sam Witwer, who voices Maul, told Star Wars Insider (via The Holofiles).
"Now he’s looking at the galaxy going, 'Boy, we could sure use a Jedi Knight or two.' At least with the Jedi you knew where they stood. There’s something to respect there. This Empire, he sees no values there, just the naked grab for influence, power, and money. Principles are gone. And he looks at that with a certain level of distaste. He may not have agreed with the Jedi Knights, but at least they had principles. You knew who you were dealing with and you could reason with that. There’s no reasoning with the Empire."
The show takes place between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope – and after the events of The Clone Wars. Per the official synopsis, "Maul plots to rebuild his criminal syndicate on a planet untouched by the Empire. There, he crosses paths with a disillusioned young Jedi Padawan, who could be the apprentice he is seeking, that will aid him in his relentless pursuit for revenge."
Alongside Witwer, the voice cast also includes Gideon Adlon as Devon Izara, the young Jedi Padawan in question, as well as Wagner Moura as Brander Lawson and Richard Ayoade as Two-Boots the droid.
Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord arrives on Disney Plus on April 6. In the meantime, get up to speed on everything else on the way from the galaxy far, far away with our guide to the other upcoming Star Wars movies and shows.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related. I help bring you all the latest news, features, and reviews, as well as helming our Big Screen Spotlight column. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.