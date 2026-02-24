Maul – Shadow Lord star says the former Sith has a new perspective on the Jedi in the upcoming Star Wars show: "He’s looking at the galaxy going, 'Boy, we could sure use a Jedi Knight or two'"

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord is showing a different side to its titular former Sith – and he's got a newfound respect for the Jedi.

"He was trained to hate and destroy the Jedi without ever questioning it," Sam Witwer, who voices Maul, told Star Wars Insider (via The Holofiles).

"Now he’s looking at the galaxy going, 'Boy, we could sure use a Jedi Knight or two.' At least with the Jedi you knew where they stood. There’s something to respect there. This Empire, he sees no values there, just the naked grab for influence, power, and money. Principles are gone. And he looks at that with a certain level of distaste. He may not have agreed with the Jedi Knights, but at least they had principles. You knew who you were dealing with and you could reason with that. There’s no reasoning with the Empire."

The show takes place between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope – and after the events of The Clone Wars. Per the official synopsis, "Maul plots to rebuild his criminal syndicate on a planet untouched by the Empire. There, he crosses paths with a disillusioned young Jedi Padawan, who could be the apprentice he is seeking, that will aid him in his relentless pursuit for revenge."

Alongside Witwer, the voice cast also includes Gideon Adlon as Devon Izara, the young Jedi Padawan in question, as well as Wagner Moura as Brander Lawson and Richard Ayoade as Two-Boots the droid.

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord arrives on Disney Plus on April 6. In the meantime, get up to speed on everything else on the way from the galaxy far, far away with our guide to the other upcoming Star Wars movies and shows.