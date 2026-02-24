Maul – Shadow Lord star says the former Sith has a new perspective on the Jedi in the upcoming Star Wars show: "He’s looking at the galaxy going, 'Boy, we could sure use a Jedi Knight or two'"

The new Star Wars show will show a different side to Maul

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord is showing a different side to its titular former Sith – and he's got a newfound respect for the Jedi.

"He was trained to hate and destroy the Jedi without ever questioning it," Sam Witwer, who voices Maul, told Star Wars Insider (via The Holofiles).

"Now he’s looking at the galaxy going, 'Boy, we could sure use a Jedi Knight or two.' At least with the Jedi you knew where they stood. There’s something to respect there. This Empire, he sees no values there, just the naked grab for influence, power, and money. Principles are gone. And he looks at that with a certain level of distaste. He may not have agreed with the Jedi Knights, but at least they had principles. You knew who you were dealing with and you could reason with that. There’s no reasoning with the Empire."

The show takes place between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope – and after the events of The Clone Wars. Per the official synopsis, "Maul plots to rebuild his criminal syndicate on a planet untouched by the Empire. There, he crosses paths with a disillusioned young Jedi Padawan, who could be the apprentice he is seeking, that will aid him in his relentless pursuit for revenge."

