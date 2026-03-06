Pedro Pascal says it makes "perfect sense" for Din Djarin to remove his helmet in The Mandalorian and Grogu

Pedro Pascal says they found "the only thing that makes sense" as a reason for Din Djarin to remove his helmet in The Mandalorian and Grogu

Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin unmasked in The Mandalorian and Grogu
(Image credit: Disney)

Mandalorians are known for never removing their helmets in front of others, but for Pedro Pascal, removing his helmet in his upcoming Star Wars film The Mandalorian and Grogu makes "perfect sense."

"When we got to that part, all I can say is that it made perfect sense, and it was what I was hoping would be the reason," Pascal tells Empire about removing his helmet as the Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin. "If I were to pitch something, I would say, 'The only thing that makes sense is...' And that's exactly it. He filled that blank. I said immediately, 'Jon, that's exactly what I was hoping to hear!'"

