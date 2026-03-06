Pedro Pascal says it makes "perfect sense" for Din Djarin to remove his helmet in The Mandalorian and Grogu

Mandalorians are known for never removing their helmets in front of others, but for Pedro Pascal, removing his helmet in his upcoming Star Wars film The Mandalorian and Grogu makes "perfect sense."

"When we got to that part, all I can say is that it made perfect sense, and it was what I was hoping would be the reason," Pascal tells Empire about removing his helmet as the Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin. "If I were to pitch something, I would say, 'The only thing that makes sense is...' And that's exactly it. He filled that blank. I said immediately, 'Jon, that's exactly what I was hoping to hear!'"

Jon is, of course, The Mandalorian and Grogu director Jon Favreau, who explains the thought process behind the decision to remove Din Djarin's helmet.

"It's a tricky thing, because you want to see his face, but the archetype is that of the helmet," Favreau says. "How do we find a way to do it without undermining everything that we developed about the Mandalorian Creed? You'll see [Pedro] in the armour, both with and without the helmet. He's a pretty physical performer, so we pushed a little further than we have in the past, as far as what he's doing, helmet-off."

Pedro Pascal is the lead actor to portray Din Djarin, and is of course the face and voice of the character. But his helmeted nature means that physical performers Lateef Crowder and Brendan Wayne also help bring Din Djarin to life.

The Mandalorian and Grogu hits theaters this May 22. Next up for Star Wars is animated series Maul – Shadow Lord, which arrives on Disney Plus this April 6.