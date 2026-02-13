The Mandalorian and Grogu director confirms Din Djarin is back in "the same model of ship," and now we're wondering why the Razor Crest got blown up in the first place

When The Mandalorian and Grogu trailer was first unveiled, fans quickly spotted a confusing detail – Din Djarin was once again flying the Razor Crest, despite the ship having got blown up in season 2 of the show. Now, we've finally got some details about this unexpected return for the upcoming movie.

"[Din's] in the Razor Crest now, which is the ship he originally had. He's in the same model of ship," director Jon Favreau clarified at the New York Toy Fair this week (via Gizmodo), where official toys from the movie were revealed.

Among the toys there was a model of Mando's ship, which we can confirm is simply called the Razor Crest (despite not being THAT Razor Crest). The only differential detail in the toy are a few strips of yellow paint markings across the new ship's hull.

When we did a breakdown of The Mandalorian and Grogu trailer, we said that Mando and Grogu appeared to have a new ride, noting that it definitely wasn't their N-1 starfighter from season 3 and that it looked more like their old Razor Crest. With Favreau's recent comments and the toy teaser, we know now that the Razor Crest is indeed back with very few changes in design.

It bears the question, why did it have to be blown up in the first place only to bring it back with the same design, and even the same name? Regardless of the reasons, we're happy to see the ship back in Mando's hands.

Releasing in spring, the Star Wars film stars Pedro Pascal as the legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin, alongside Sigourney Weaver, and Jeremy Allen White, who plays Rotta the Hutt.

Per the official synopsis, "The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young apprentice Grogu."

The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives May 22, 2026. Until then, keep up to date with everything else the galaxy far, far away has in store with our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows.