The Mandalorian and Grogu director confirms Din Djarin is back in "the same model of ship," and now we're wondering why the Razor Crest got blown up in the first place

The Star Wars film is heading to cinemas in May

When The Mandalorian and Grogu trailer was first unveiled, fans quickly spotted a confusing detail – Din Djarin was once again flying the Razor Crest, despite the ship having got blown up in season 2 of the show. Now, we've finally got some details about this unexpected return for the upcoming movie.

"[Din's] in the Razor Crest now, which is the ship he originally had. He's in the same model of ship," director Jon Favreau clarified at the New York Toy Fair this week (via Gizmodo), where official toys from the movie were revealed.

