The Mandalorian and Grogu trailer breakdown: Zeb, Anzellans, and 8 other Star Wars Easter eggs and details you might have missed

The first trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu has finally arrived, and it's packed full of action, adorable Baby Yoda moments, and some very interesting Star Wars details.

Naturally, since there's so much going on in the footage, you might not have caught everything. That's why we've rounded up 10 Star Wars Easter eggs and references that you might have missed right here, to bring you the ultimate The Mandalorian and Grogu trailer breakdown. This is the first Star Wars movie since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker, so it's a pretty exciting time to be a fan of the galaxy far, far away.

Below, you'll find everything we spotted, so you can brush up on Star Wars's return to the big screen. So, head on down below for our complete The Mandalorian and Grogu trailer breakdown.

Stormtroopers

(Image credit: Disney)

Right at the start of the trailer, Mando and Grogu look over a sandy ridge at a bunch of stormtroopers in the distance. While it's not clear what exactly the troopers are doing, it seems our favorite adventuring duo are up against an Imperial remnant of some kind. That makes a lot of sense, since we know Din Djarin (and by extension Din Grogu, we assume) are working for Sigourney Weaver's Republic character thanks to the exclusive footage shown at Star Wars Celebration 2025.

AT-AT

(Image credit: Disney)

It's not just the stormtroopers at the start of the trailer that seem to spell trouble for Mando and Grogu, either. Later in the footage, we get a glimpse at some AT-AT action as one explodes. This seems to be a different area – and potentially even a different planet – to the stormtroopers, since it's surrounded by snow. So, it looks like Djarin and Grogu have more than one Imperial entanglement on their hands. Plus, thanks to the Celebration footage, we know that Mando dismantles this entire AT-AT singlehandedly and with ease, in classic Mando style. Very cool.

Anzellans

(Image credit: Disney)

This isn't the first time Grogu has hung out with some Anzellans, since we saw him make some new tiny friends back on Nevarro in The Mandalorian season 3. But, this time, it looks like he's on a pretty hefty adventure with his new buddies. We see Baby Yoda driving with them, passing through some tunnels with them, and even being told "good shot, baby" by one of them. Cute! Anzellans are, of course, the same species as everyone's favorite character from The Rise of Skywalker, Babu Frik.

A new Razor Crest

(Image credit: Disney)

Mando and Grogu appear to have a new ride, since we see right at the very start of the trailer the duo arriving in a ship that definitely isn't their N-1 starfighter from season 3. This one looks much bigger and more like their old Razor Crest, which was destroyed in season 2. It also has some fancy stripes painted on, distinguishing it even more from our dearly departed Razor Crest.

Zeb

(Image credit: Disney)

Zeb Orrelios made his live-action debut in The Mandalorian season 3, but he's back very briefly in this first trailer. We see him fighting a stomtrooper in a corridor, and he even has his Bo-rifle. Zeb is a Star Wars Rebels character, just like Hera Syndulla, Sabine Wren, and Ezra Bridger, who all made their own live-action debuts in Ahsoka season 1.

Rotta the Hutt

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Speaking of live-action debuts, Rotta the Hutt makes his own in the trailer. Rotta was first introduced in The Clone Wars movie, in a plot that's actually a little similar to The Mandalorian's. Rotta was kidnapped, and Anakin Skywalker and his Padawan Ahsoka Tano, AKA Snips, set off to rescue him and bring him home, escorting the youngling safely home to his papa Jabba (yes, that Jabba). Now, Rotta is all grown up, and he appears to be fighting in a gladiatorial ring of some kind.

Dejarik

(Image credit: Disney)

Also in the gladiatorial ring is a creature that looks something like a cross between a Rancor and a lizard, which Mando ends up fighting. According to StarWars.com, this is a creature from Dejarik, which is kind of like the galaxy far, far away's version of chess. The Rancor, of course, is the big, gross beast Luke Skywalker fought beneath Jabba the Hutt's palace in Return of the Jedi – so, a creature that bears a resemblance to one showing up with Rotta the Hutt is a nice callback. A Rancor also featured in The Book of Boba Fett finale, and Grogu was able to subdue it using his Force powers. Maybe the same thing will happen here?

A mysterious insignia

(Image credit: Disney)

Some droids are seen guarding a door with a particular insignia emblazoned upon it, which looks something like a trident. Could this be a clue about the villains Mando and Grogu might be facing?

Grogu's wrist blaster and armor

(Image credit: Disney)

When one of the Anzellans compliments Grogu's shooting skills, if you look closely, you'll notice the baby is wearing his armored Beskar plate that the Armorer forged for him in season 3. He also appears to be using the wrist blaster he received in season 3, too, using it to shoot green goo at a creature that accosts them in the tunnel. He's unstoppable!

Neon signs

(Image credit: Disney)

We get a very brief glimpse at some neon signs reflected in a puddle on the ground. There are a few Star Wars planets this could be: Coruscant, the capital of the old Republic, seen frequently in the prequels (and also in The Mandalorian). This could also be Daiyu, a planet introduced in Obi-Wan Kenobi, which heavily featured similar neon signs. But, it could just as easily be another planet with a similar aesthetic… we'll just have to wait and see.

That's a wrap on our The Mandalorian and Grogu trailer breakdown.