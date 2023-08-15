Who is Hera Syndulla in Ahsoka? The Star Wars Rebels character explained

Who is Hera Syndulla? The Twi'lek Rebel leader is making her live-action debut in Ahsoka, which means catching up on her backstory could be handy. Since Hera is a Star Wars Rebels character, you'll find her story in the animated show – but if you don't have time for a binge-watch (and you can't squeeze in the episodes we recommend on our what to watch before Ahsoka guide), we've got you covered.

We've got everything you need to know about Hera Syndulla below, with details on her family, her relationship with the Jedi Kanan Jarrus, and where Hera's story ends in Rebels. That will more than get you up to speed in time for Ahsoka, which arrives later this month.

Who is Hera Syndulla?

Hera Syndulla is captain of the Ghost ship and a key figure in the Rebellion. She's the de facto leader of the Ghost crew, too – that's Ezra Bridger, Kanan Jarrus, Sabine Wren, Garazeb Orrelios, and the droid Chopper.

Here is a level-headed, intelligent, and sensible leader who is seriously committed to the Rebellion, which means putting the mission first. She's not impressed when people disobey direct orders, but she's a kind and compassionate captain who cares deeply about her crew.

Who is Hera Syndulla's father?

Hera's rebel spirit could be in the blood, since her father, Cham Syndulla, is a revolutionary leader on his home planet of Ryloth. Cham appears in The Clone Wars and is later seen in Rebels.

Hera and her father have a tense relationship since Cham is solely dedicated to Ryloth. But, they somewhat reconcile in the series and Cham helps the Rebels out when they come to Ryloth (though after briefly betraying them for his own revolutionary ends first). Cham also had a wife and son – Hera's mother and brother – who died; his wife Eleni in a struggle against the Empire, and his unnamed son of causes yet to be revealed.

Does Hera Syndulla have a history with Grand Admiral Thrawn?

Hera has a run-in with Grand Admiral Thrawn on her home planet of Ryloth, which also involves her father Cham. The incident sees Hera taken as Thrawn's captive and the Imperial even takes possession of a Syndulla family heirloom, which represents the family. Luckily, Kanan later gets it back for Hera.

The Twi'lek also comes across Thrawn a fair few times thanks to her status as a key leader in the Rebellion, at one point fighting a huge, almost catastrophic battle against him when the Admiral discovers the Rebel base on the planet Atollon.

What is Hera Syndulla and Kanan Jarrus' relationship?

Hera and Kanan were a couple before Kanan was tragically killed. In fact, Hera declares her love for the Jedi just moments before his heroic sacrifice. To allow the crew to escape an Imperial facility, Kanan holds back a massive blast of fire – but the flames ultimately engulf him. Hera is devastated by his loss.

Who is Hera Syndulla's son, Jacen Syndulla?

In the Rebels epilogue, it's revealed that Hera and Kanan had a son together named Jacen Syndulla. He's said to be born to fly like his mother, and in her narration, Sabine points out that everyone knows who his father was – so we can assume he's Force-sensitive like Kanan.

Interestingly enough, Jacen is the name of Han Solo and Leia Organa's son in the now defunct Legends continuity. Jacen Solo went bad, becoming Darth Caedus. The name could be no coincidence, then, and it's possible Jacen Syndulla has a dark future ahead of him.

We can expect to see Jacen in Ahsoka, too, thanks to a Lego set revealing his presence in the show.

How does Hera Syndulla's story end in Star Wars Rebels?

In the Rebels epilogue, we learn that Hera fought in the Battle of Endor – AKA the fight at the end of Return of the Jedi, which destroys the second Death Star. She's last seen flying with her son Jacen, and fortunately both of them look very happy.

What is Hera Syndulla doing in Ahsoka?

Mary Elizabeth Winstead is set to play the Twi'lek Rebel in Ahsoka. Not much is known about her role in the show just yet, but in the trailers, we see her warning the New Republic to prepare for the worst. Ominous indeed…

