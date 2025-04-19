Ahsoka season 2 will bring back a Star Wars legend who goes "head to head with Thrawn"

Dave Filoni has confirmed Admiral Ackbar will be returning in Ahsoka season 2.

He broke the news at the dedicated Ahsoka panel, which GamesRadar+ attended.

"He's going to go head to head with Thrawn," Filoni teased. Expect a naval battle for the ages, then.

The same panel also revealed that Rory McCann will play Baylan Skoll, Anakin Skywalker will also return, and there was even a brief first look (of sorts).

Ahsoka was released on Disney Plus in 2023 and confirmed for a season 2 in January 2024. Cameras will roll next week, so nothing has been filmed just yet.

Season 1 ended with Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren stranded on Peridea, with Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker watching over them. Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati are also stuck on the planet, and it seems Baylan is investigating the Mortis gods and the World Between Worlds.

Filoni wouldn't give too much away during the panel, but it does sound like Mortis and the World Between Worlds will continue to be important moving forwards.

"It's a big mystery," he said of the statues on Peridea. "The Son's there, the Father's there, most of the Daughter's there. So yeah, we'll figure it out. It's a good story."

