Who is Sabine Wren in Ahsoka? The Star Wars Rebels character explained

Who is Sabine Wren? The Star Wars Rebels character will be making her live-action debut in Ahsoka, played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo. If you haven't seen Rebels, then, you might be fuzzy on this Mandalorian's backstory.

But that's where we come in. We've got everything you need to know about Sabine Wren below, including her dark Imperial past, rebellious artistic flair, and time wielding the Darksaber. Yep, that's right – Sabine's story is pretty epic, and full of significant Star Wars moments.

We've also got the lowdown on the Mandalorian's lightsaber skills and the training Ahsoka is giving her in the new show, as well as where Sabine's story ends in Rebels.

So, for everything you need to know about this Mandalorian Rebel, check out our ultimate guide below. If you're looking to get even more ready for the new Star Wars show, head to our guides on what to watch before Ahsoka and everything you need to know about Star Wars Rebels.

Who is Sabine Wren?

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Sabine Wren is a Mandalorian member of the Ghost crew (that's Hera Syndulla, Kanan Jarrus, Ezra Bridger, Zeb Orrelios, and the droid Chopper). She's got a real passion and flair for art, often putting her unique stamp on Imperial property – in fact, she's the inspiration behind that iconic Rebel Alliance symbol. Grand Admiral Thrawn is even an admirer of her work and has his own collection of her pieces, if you can believe it.

Who is Sabine Wren's family?

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Sabine is a member of Clan Wren, which is a vassal of House Vizsla (you might remember Paz Viszla from The Mandalorian).

Clan Wren was allied with the Imperial supporting Clan Saxon, meaning they supported Gar Saxon as Governor of Mandalore. They ultimately switch sides, however, and fight against the Imperials in the Mandalorian Civil War – more on that in a moment.

Clan Wren is made up of Sabine's father Alrich Wen, her mother Countess Ursa Wren, and Sabine's brother Tristan.

What is the weapon Sabine Wren created? Why does Sabine leave the Empire?

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Sabine was in Mandalore's Imperial Academy when she was younger and, to prove herself, created a super-weapon with terrible capabilities. The weapon, named the Arc Pulse Generator (but nicknamed the Duchess, after the late Satine Kryze – Bo-Katan Kryze's sister and former ruler of Mandalore), heated beskar until it completely disintegrated the person inside the suit. That has catastrophic implications for Mandalore, of course, since Mandalorians don beskar armor as a key part of their culture.

Once Sabine discovered the weapon was being used against her own people she was horrified, but her family sided with the Empire, leaving her an outcast. With fellow Mandalorian Ketsu Onyo, Sabine escaped the Academy and went into bounty hunting. This led to Sabine's father Alrich becoming Gar Saxon's hostage, with her mother Ursa and brother Tristan made to prove their loyalty to the Empire and Saxon.

Why does Sabine have the Darksaber? Why does she give it up?

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Sabine finds the Darksaber on Darth Maul's planet of Dathomir (Maul was ruler of Mandalore for a time in The Clone Wars). At first, Sabine is resistant to taking the Darksaber thanks to her complicated relationship with her family, but ultimately decides to give it a try. Kanan trains her in Darksaber combat, and, eventually, Sabine leaves for Mandalore with Kanan, Ezra, Chopper, and a Mandalorian named Fenn Rau whom the Ghost crew had encountered on a previous mission.

On Mandalore, Sabine learns of her father's capture, and discovers that Clan Wren is thought of as traitorous to the Empire thanks to her actions. Unbeknownst to Sabine, her mother Ursa has made a deal with Gar Saxon to hand over the Darksaber, Ezra, and Kanan in exchange for Sabine's life. Saxon goes back on the deal, however, but Fenn Rau comes to the rescue. Sabine then battles a Darksaber-wielding Saxon with Ezra's lightsaber, emerging victorious. When Saxon tries to kill her after she spares his life, Ursa shoots him dead.

Sabine does not want to be ruler of Mandalore, but decides to stay behind after the death of Saxon. She eventually reunites with the Ghost crew, then returns to Mandalore once again to try and rescue her father from captivity. This is when she meets Bo-Katan, who Sabine thinks is fit to rule Mandalore. Bo-Katan initially turns down the Darksaber, however.

Sabine manages to save her father, but discovers the Arc Pulse Generator has been used against her family's forces – even though she destroyed the weapon. Sabine then goes to destroy the weapon for good, then convinces Bo-Katan to take the Darksaber. As we see in The Mandalorian, though, that didn't work out so well for Bo...

What happens to Sabine Wren at the end of Rebels?

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Rebels ends with Ezra and Thrawn disappearing into hyperspace together, after Ezra summons a band of purrgils (hyperspace-traveling space whales) to make them disappear. Sabine distracts the Ghost crew to let Ezra sneak away to face Thrawn himself.

Later, a hologram message from Ezra relays "I'm counting on you" to Sabine, which at first confuses her, before she realizes that Ezra wants Sabine to look for him. At the end of Rebels, in an epilogue narrated by Sabine, we see her and Ahsoka Tano heading off to do just that.

Is Ahsoka training Sabine Wren to be a Jedi?

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

In a teaser for Ahsoka, the former Jedi can be seen training Sabine in lightsaber combat. Sabine is still using Ezra's lightsaber, which he gave up shortly before going to meet Thrawn in the Rebels season 4 finale. In another trailer, Sabine calls Ahsoka "Master."

The catch though, is that Sabine is not Force-sensitive, so this isn't strictly Jedi training. We do see Sabine putting her 'saber skills to use against new villain Shin Hati, though, so it's certainly coming in handy.

Ahsoka arrives on Disney Plus with a double season premiere this August 23.

