Ahsoka episode 3 features a nod to some significant past Jedi

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Ahsoka episode 3! Turn back now if you haven't seen the new episode yet!

Ahsoka Tano's legendary Jedi heritage has been given a shout-out in the newest episode of the Star Wars show, as Ahsoka continues to train her own Padawan – Sabine Wren.

The catch is, Sabine isn't strictly Force-sensitive in the traditional sense. As Ahsoka points out, the Force exists in all living things, so in theory Sabine should be able to make use of it despite not having a Jedi's level of sensitivity (we also have yet to hear about her Midi-chlorian count…). Sabine still struggles with her training, though she's giving it all she's got.

When Ahsoka returns to her ship's cockpit, Huyang notes that she comes "from a long line of non-traditional Jedi" herself, which Ahsoka acknowledges with a sigh.

Of course, Ahsoka was trained by Anakin Skywalker, perhaps the most unconventional Jedi of them all. Anakin was trained by Obi-Wan Kenobi (who also later trained Luke Skywalker, who then temporarily trained both Leia Organa and Grogu).

Obi-Wan in turn was trained by Qui-Gonn Jinn, who was trained by none other than Count Dooku, and he became a Sith Lord and Separatist leader. Dooku, too, was trained by a famous Jedi: Yoda. That's quite the Star Wars legacy.

How Sabine's training turns out remains to be seen, but we know she's handy with a lightsaber already thanks to her duel with Shin Hati – as well as her brief time wielding the Darksaber in Star Wars Rebels.

