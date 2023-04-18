What to watch before Ahsoka: 10 essential Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels episodes

What should you watch before Ahsoka releases on Disney Plus? Ahsoka Tano debuted in Star Wars' animated output and has appeared in countless Clone Wars and Rebels episodes, which can make figuring out where to begin a daunting task. Ahsoka is releasing this August, so there's not a lot of time to catch up, either.

But we've done the Star Wars homework for you and put together a list of the 10 essential Clone Wars and Rebels episodes to watch before Ahsoka hits Disney Plus – and some optional extra episodes if you're looking to go even deeper, too.

The live-action Ahsoka show will feature key Rebels characters Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), and Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), so knowing your stuff before you kick back with the first episode is crucial – and, with Hayden Christensen rumored to be returning as Anakin Skywalker, catching up on The Clone Wars looks to be pretty important, too.

If you want to get started on the animated shows in earnest, though, there's no better place to start than our guide on how to watch The Clone Wars in order.

Which Clone Wars episodes should you watch before Ahsoka?

The Clone Wars season 5, episode 20: 'The Wrong Jedi'

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

This episode wraps up a four-part arc that sees Ahsoka wrongly accused of bombing the Jedi Temple. Ahsoka is put on trial by Admiral Tarkin, facing the death penalty for a crime she did not commit, while the Jedi Council turns its back on her. Her faith in the Jedi Order is shaken so intensely by her ordeal that it changes her future forever.

'The Wrong Jedi' isn't just essential to understanding Ahsoka's Jedi past and how she came to be the woman she is today, but it also showcases her bond with her one-time Master Anakin Skywalker. Snips and Skyguy were never quite the same after this episode.

The Clone Wars season 7, episodes 9-12: The Siege of Mandalore arc

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Ahsoka is entirely absent after The Clone Wars season 5 finale – barring a Force vision at the end of season 6 – until season 7, which was released in 2020 as a Disney Plus exclusive. While she's reintroduced in a storyline that involves her adventuring with two sisters, the crucial Ahsoka episodes to watch make up the Siege of Mandalore arc.

In these episodes, Bo-Katan Kryze enlists Ahsoka's help to confront Darth Maul, who is ruling over Mandalore. Ahsoka ends up crossing blades with the Sith Lord in an epic lightsaber battle, while Maul's repeated warnings that the Republic and the Jedi are on the brink of extinction go unheeded. These episodes run simultaneously with Revenge of the Sith in the Star Wars timeline, so if you've seen that movie, you know what happens next…

Which Star Wars Rebels episodes should you watch before Ahsoka?

Rebels season 1, episode 15: 'Fire Across the Galaxy'

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

'Fire Across the Galaxy' closes Rebels season 1, with the Ghost crew clashing directly with the Empire as they go up against the Grand Inquisitor.

Our favorite former Jedi might not feature much in this episode, but Ahsoka does still have a huge part to play in the Rebels season 1 finale. It's in this installment that we get a clue as to what Ahsoka has been up to after the fall of the Jedi and the rise of the Empire, and we discover more about her work with the Rebellion.

Rebels season 2, episode 18: 'Shroud of Darkness'

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

In 'Shroud of Darkness,' Ahsoka tells Ezra Bridger about Anakin Skywalker – Ezra has been using a hologram of Ahsoka's old Master to train. Ahsoka shares her memories of the legendary Jedi, which even helps Kanan and Ezra on their quest to find a base for the Rebellion.

This is another episode that is key to understanding Ahsoka and Anakin's relationship; at this point, Ahsoka has no idea that her former teacher has become the sinister Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Rebels season 2, episodes 21-22: 'Twilight of the Apprentice'

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

If you only ever watch two Rebels episodes, make sure they're these. 'Twilight of the Apprentice' is a heartbreaking double bill that sees Ahsoka clash lightsabers with Darth Vader. That's right: Snips and Skyguy go head to head in an epic fight that packs a hefty emotional punch. Cue the sobs.

These episodes also feature the long-awaited return of another Sith Lord, who crosses paths with one Ezra Bridger.

Rebels season 4, episodes 15: 'Family Reunion – and Farewell'

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Everything comes to a head in the final two episodes of Rebels. What goes down between Ezra Bridger and Grand Admiral Thrawn was Ahsoka's key motivator in her appearance in The Mandalorian season 2, episode 5, and her hunt for Thrawn will be picked up again in the Ahsoka show.

Plus, the epilogue of the episode, which features a very Gandalf the White-looking Ahsoka in a white robe, seems like a direct set-up for the events of her solo series.

Optional extras

(Image credit: Disney)

If you're up to speed on the essentials and still want more, we recommend checking out The Clone Wars movie. This shows Ahsoka's first meeting with Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi, so if you'd like to see how it all begins, this is the movie for you.

You also can't go wrong with Tales of the Jedi episodes 1, 5, and 6. They're not essential to Ahsoka's story, but they do shade in more details on her infancy, her training with Anakin, and what she was up to after Order 66. They're also very, very good.

As for extra Clone Wars episodes, here are some that will give you a deeper understanding of Ahsoka Tano:

Season 1, episode 2: 'Rising Malevolence'

Season 1, episode 19: 'Storm Over Ryloth'

Season 2 episode 11 – 'Lightsaber Lost'

Season 3 episode 15 – 'Overlords'

Season 3 episode 16 – 'Altar of Mortis'

Season 3 episode 17 – 'Ghosts of Mortis'

Season 3, episode 21: 'Padawan Lost'

Season 3, episode 22: 'Wookiee Hunt'

Season 4, episode 14: 'A Friend in Need'

Season 5, episode 17 – 'Sabotage'

Season 5, episode 18 – 'The Jedi Who Knew Too Much'

Season 5, episode 19 – 'To Catch a Jedi'

Season 7, episode 5 – 'Gone with a Trace'

Season 7, episode 6 – 'Deal No Deal'

Season 7, episode 7 – 'Dangerous Debt'

Season 7, episode 8 – 'Together Again'

For more Rebels episodes, try:

Season 2, episode 1 – 'The Siege of Lothal Part 1'

Season 2, episode 2 – 'The Siege of Lothal Part 2'

Season 4, episode 12 – 'Wolves and a Door'

Season 4, episode 13 – 'A World Between Worlds'

