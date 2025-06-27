Ahsoka star Ivanna Sakhno says the Star Wars show's second season is "currently in the middle of filming" and promises a "bigger" and "even more in-depth" journey: "I'm really excited for people to see it"

Almost 2 years after season 1 hit Disney Plus, Ahsoka season 2 is finally on the way, and it sounds as though filming on the upcoming installment is going well. Although the star is unable to spill any beans on her character or the plot, Ivanna Sakhno has given an exciting update on the scale of the new season.

"You know, there's absolutely nothing that I can speak on at the moment, and I wish I could share with you something at least, because it's such an exciting time for us to be back together, and we're currently in the middle of filming it," Sakhno tells GamesRadar+. "All I can say is that it is bigger and even more in-depth, and I'm really excited for people to see it. It means the world."

The Star Wars show hit Disney Plus in 2023 and took the fandom by storm, so much so that it was renewed for a second season in January 2024. However, since then, updates have been scarce. Much like Sakhno, the rest of the Ahsoka cast and crew have been keeping rather tight-lipped on details surrounding the highly anticipated season.

We last saw Sakhno’s character Shin Hati at the end of Ahsoka season 1, abandoned by her master, Baylan Skoll, as he left to embark on a mysterious quest related to the Mortis Gods. However, in a bid to find her purpose, she aligns herself with a group of local bandits, suggesting she could become some sort of a leader in the next season.

With Shin now left to her own devices, it seems like the lightsaber slinger might get into some trouble, but that won’t be a problem for Sakhno, as the star spent her break on Ahsoka taking on the role of evil AI bot AMELIA in new movie M3GAN 2.0. In the horror sequel, AMELIA is a military grade weapon, hellbent on killing anyone who has anything to do with her creation, including M3GAN’s builder Gemma. This threw Sakhno into plenty of action sequences.

"I had a wonderful, wonderful stunt team and personal trainer as well, who are very grounded people, and honestly work a lot with energy and being present in your own body," says Sakhno. "We did quite a bit of obviously, like Krav Maga and different styles of fighting. We also did Tai Chi and studied the ability to move your energy from one place to another in order to remain still."

It looks like any Jedi will have to think twice about taking on Shin next season. Ahsoka season 2 does not yet have a release date.

