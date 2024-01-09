Ahsoka season 2 officially confirmed, and is already in development

Ahsoka season 2 has officially been confirmed. The Star Wars show following Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano aired its first season in 2023.

The news came amid the announcement that a new movie starring The Mandalorian and Grogu is in the works. Added as a footnote to that announcement was the official confirmation that Snips is coming back to the small screen. The show is currently in development at Lucasfilm with Dave Filoni helming it.

The first season of Ahsoka ended on something of a cliffhanger with Sabine and Ahsoka left stranded after helping Ezra escape Peridea. Meanwhile, Baylan Skoll started off on an intriguing new mission, while Grand Admiral Thrawn headed out to cause mayhem in the galaxy.

Currently, we don't have any dates on when the second season could be released, but it seems pretty likely it will come after The Mandalorian movie. Our best guess at the moment is late 2025 or potentially 2026.

In the meantime, we do have some big new Star Wars shows on the way. The Acolyte and Skeleton Crew will both release in 2024, and Andor season 2 is busy in post-production too.

Then there's the Rey movie, which recently got an exciting update from its director. For more Star Wars, check out our guides to the Star Wars timeline and all the new Star Wars movies on the way.