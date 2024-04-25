Marvel and Bridgerton stars join season 3 of one of Netflix's most popular shows

Hayley Atwell, Eddie Marsan, and Jonathan Bailey have joined the cast of Heartstopper season 3.

"Hayley Atwell joins the Nelson family as Nick’s Aunt Diane, who takes Nick on a summer holiday to Menorca and has some tough advice to impart about his relationship. Eddie Marsan will be portraying a beloved character from the graphic novels: Geoff, Charlie’s wise and straight-talking therapist," creator and writer Oseman announced. "And lastly, Jonathan Bailey will be making a cameo appearance as Jack Maddox, an Instagram-famous classicist and celebrity crush of Charlie."

Based on the popular graphic novel by Oseman, the British coming-of-age series about teen friendship and young love follows Charlie Spring (Joe Locke), a Year 10 student, and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor), a popular Year 11 rugby player, who are forced to sit together in class. The pair begin to form a friendship – and something more for Charlie, who develops a crush on Nick. Season 3 sees Charlie just about ready to tell Nick that he loves him...and Nick also has something equally important to say to Charlie.

Atwell most recently starred as Grace in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. Bailey stars as Anthony Bridgerton on Netflix's immensely popular period drama Bridgerton, and plays Fiyero Tigelaar in Jon M. Chu's Wicked. Eddie Marsan is currently filming Midas Man, a British biographical film about The Beatles manager Brian Epstein.

Heartstopper season 3 is set to hit Netflix in October 2024. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix shows to add to your streaming queue right now.