Feast your eyes on an exclusive Star Wars Vintage Collection reveal for May 4

You've been good this week, so how's about an exclusive Star Wars Vintage Collection reveal?

With May 4 (AKA Star Wars Day) almost upon us, GamesRadar+ is able to exclusively reveal the latest Star Wars Vintage Collection action figures – the X-Wing Pilot 4-Pack. As a troop builder in the vein of the Clone multi-packs we've been getting over the last year or so, this set contains four pilots plucked from the Ahsoka series. That means the flyguys are wearing New Republic iconography on their helmets, which are included as an accessory here alongside a pair of blasters each.

Multiple species are featured within the pack too; alongside your bog-standard humans are a Duros (like bounty hunter Cad Bane) and what I think might be a Mirialan (the same species as Jedi turncoat Barriss Offee, who returns in Tales of the Empire). You can take a look for yourself below.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Hasbro) (Image credit: Hasbro) (Image credit: Hasbro) (Image credit: Hasbro)

In terms of who these characters are, I can only hazard a guess at two. After a quick look at Wookieepedia, I think one is Lieutenant Lander – a cheeky cameo from Pedro Pascal's body double that appeared as an X-Wing pilot mid-way through Ahsoka's first season. The second could be Lieutenant Jensu, a member of the same squad who helped fish Ahsoka out of the sea after she had her trippy dream sequence.

That may not be the case at all, of course, as none of the pilots are credited here. In addition, they might just be 'generic New Republic pilots #1 - 4.' But still, their helmets are pretty similar to their live-action counterparts so I think that's who we're getting here.

As for the official details, here's the blurb for this pack.

X-Wing Pilot 4-Pack | App. $54.99

Releases Fall 2024 - A new generation of talented X-wing pilots proudly serve the New Republic, flying the venerable T-65 starfighters on both security patrols and critical missions. Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION X-WING PILOT 4-pack inspired by the characters’ appearances in STAR WARS: AHSOKA. These figures feature premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco.



Includes 4 figures and 10 entertainment-inspired accessories including removable helmets, plus 3 sets of small and medium-size blasters.

You'll be able to pre-order these action figures straight from Hasbro Pulse on May 4 at 1pm ET, or from 7pm ET at Amazon, BigBadToyStore and "additional fan channel retailers" alongside the Disney Store later in the year.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more from a galaxy far, far away, check out these Star Wars gifts or the best Lego Star Wars sets.