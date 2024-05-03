Saltburn and Gone Girl star joins anticipated threequel Now You See Me 3

Now You See Me 3 has had a positive update as it adds Saltburn star Rosamund Pike to its growing cast list.

Pike has been cast in an unknown role in the third installment of Lionsgate‘s magic-themed thriller franchise, as reported by Deadline . The star is joining Barbie ’s Ariana Greenblatt, Pokémon Detective Pikachu ’s Justice Smith, and The Holdovers’ Dominic Sessa who were cast in the movie earlier this year .

The British actor is best known for starring as Amy Dunne in David Fincher's thriller Gone Girl, Netflix movie I Care A Lot, Pride and Prejudice, and most recently Emerald Fennel's Saltburn as fan favorite Elspeth Catton.

Released in 2013, Now You See Me introduced us to a group of criminal magicians known as The Horsemen as they were chased around Las Vegas by a disgruntled FBI agent. Now You See Me 2 takes place in China and sees the group attempt to pull off their biggest robbery yet. The first two movies star Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, and Morgan Freeman who are expected to reprise their roles in the threequel.

Now You See Me 3 does not yet have an official plotline, but we expect the movie to once again follow the shady dealings of the magical four and their adversaries. The movie is directed by Zombieland ’s Ruben Fleischer, and is written by American Huste ’s Eric Warren Singer, Pride and Prejudice and Zombies ’ Seth Grahame-Smith, and Assassin’s Creed ’s Mike Lesslie.

Now You See Me 3 does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond.