8 years after the last movie, Now You See Me 3 gets a positive update as Barbie and Holdovers stars join cast

The cast of Now You See Me 3 is shaping up nicely as the franchise’s third installment adds three more stars to the project.

Barbie ’s Ariana Greenblatt, Pokémon Detective Pikachu ’s Justice Smith, and The Holdovers’ Dominic Sessa are the latest to be cast in Now You See Me's third flick, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter . The trio joins the heist thriller’s original cast members Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, and Morgan Freeman, who are all expected to reprise their roles.

In terms of the newcomers, we last saw Smith in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves alongside Chris Pine, and for Sessa, he stirred up major Oscar buzz with his performance in The Holdovers with Academy Award-nominated Paul Giamatti. As for Greenblatt, we last saw her as Sasha in Barbie, and the rising star will soon grace our screens again in Eli Roth’s video game adaptation Borderlands .

Directed by Zombieland ’s Ruben Fleischer, Now You See Me 3 does not yet have an official plotline, but will no doubt venture into the world of the magicians known as the Four Horsemen once again, and introduce some new illusionists into the mix. The movie is written by American Huste ’s Eric Warren Singer, Pride and Prejudice and Zombies ’ Seth Grahame-Smith, and Assassin’s Creed ’s Mike Lesslie.

The first two movies, Now You See Me and Now You See Me 2, directed by Fast X ’s Louis Leterrier, introduced us to The Horsemen and their shady dealings. The first movie, set in Las Vegas, follows the group as they are chased by a disgruntled FBI agent, while the second takes place in China where they plan to pull off their biggest robbery yet. Where will the trickster thieves end up next? Well, we will just have to wait and see.

Now You See Me 3 does not yet have a release date.