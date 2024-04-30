The composer behind Marvel's Avengers: Endgame teases a return to the MCU

If you are a fan of composer Alan Silvestri's work in the MCU, then we have great news for you, as the Avengers: Endgame composer has teased a return to Marvel.

Having worked on Captain America: The First Avenger, The Avengers, and Avengers: Infinity War, Silvestri's music will be all too familiar to any Marvel fan – many of whom are hoping that he will soon return to that universe (the composer hasn't worked within the MCU since his last collaboration on Avengers: Endgame in 2019).

While in conversation with Silvestri at the Sands: International Film Festival in St Andrews, Scotland recently, we put the question to him: will he return to the MCU? Although the answer wasn't explicitly a 'yes', Silvestri's response hints that something is in the works, as he teased to GamesRadar+: "Well, it looks like that could be happening, I just can’t talk about it [laughs]. I love that universe, for sure."

Silvestri wouldn't be pushed for any further details on which movie he could be returning for, keeping his lips sealed when we mention the likes of Avengers: Secret Wars and Fantastic Four. However, he did reveal what else he's currently working on, which includes another film with Endgame directors the Russo Brothers and his 23rd project with Back to the Future and Forrest Gump director Robert Zemeckis, a filmmaker Silvestri has worked with since 1984's Romancing the Stone.

Speaking about what we can expect from these upcoming collaborations, the composer teased that the first is a Forrest Gump reunion of sorts: "One really exciting thing is that I just finished a film called Here with Bob Zemeckis, which is our 23rd outing together, our 23rd date. It’s an amazing cast: Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Kelly Reilly, Paul Bettany. We also have Joanna Johnston [costume designer], Don Burgess [cinematographer], and Eric Roth [screenwriter] writing with Bob – it’s all the Forrest Gump people back together. It’s an extraordinary piece of film, a unique way of telling a story, the world has never seen cinema like this before. The performances are amazing, we are really excited for that."

Then regarding the Russo Brothers' next film, which is set to release on Netflix later this year, Silvestri said: "I’m also knee deep in The Electric State with the Russos which is why I have to go home tomorrow bright and early – I have a lot of work to do and that film is looking fantastic."

Based on the graphic novel of the same name, The Electric State stars Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown as a girl searching for her long lost brother, a journey which sees her team-up with a robot. When discussing the film at the Sands festival with the Russo Brothers, the directors were full of praise for their lead, telling GamesRadar+: "We adore Millie, she’s fantastic, we love working with her, she’s almost like a surrogate child at this point for us. She's so talented at her age. Actually she’s similar to Tom Holland in many ways – so young and so talented, graceful in the way she deals with her fame, and very gracious as well."



For more from our interview with Silvestri, here's the composer reflecting on the Portals scene as Avengers: Endgame celebrates its fifth anniversary.

